Nigeria, Niger Customs to Strenghten Border Infrastructure, Others

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, has reiterated the Nigeria Customs Service's commitment to strengthening border infrastructure operations and other trade

Both countries also agree to improve rregional trade facilitation, safeguarding transit cargo, and enhancing cross-border security cooperation with neighbouring countries, particularly the Republic of Niger.

CGC Adeniyi made this disclosure during a high-level bilateral meeting between the Nigeria Customs Service and the Niger Republic Customs Administration, led by its Director-General, Muhammadu Yaqouba, at the Customs House⁸

According to the Customs boss "Cooperation between the two Customs services is shaped not only by shared borders but also by international obligations, particularly Nigeria's responsibilities under Articles 124 to 132 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which guarantee landlocked countries access to the sea."

CGC Adeniyi acknowledged the operational challenges faced by landlocked nations, explaining that dependence on neighbouring countries' ports and infrastructure often increases transaction costs and affects competitiveness.

Addressing concerns around transit bottlenecks, the Comptroller-General disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the provision of safe corridors and safe passage to ease the movement of loaded trucks awaiting clearance.

He assured that cargoes transiting through Nigeria, particularly those from Apapa ports and Nigerian airports destined for neighbouring countries, would continue to be processed and moved within 48 hours, without compromising national security or economic interests.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Niger Republic Customs Administration, Muhammadu Yaqouba, described the visit as a working engagement between two professional Customs administrations bound by shared responsibilities.

According to him, the visit was necessitated by two major challenges, including the prolonged blockage of trucks transiting from the Republic of Benin to Niger Republic and the need to have solid infrastructure in place to enhance economic development