Nigeria: Presidency Pledges Partnership With Association to Advance Women's Health

The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Women's Health has expressed its commitment to collaborate with the Medical Women's Association of Nigeria (MWAN) to strengthen interventions and policies addressing women's health across the country.

The senior special assistant to the President on Women's Health, Dr Adanna Steinacker, made the pledge during a meeting with members of MWAN's national executive in Abuja.

Steinacker thanked MWAN for the courtesy visit and its willingness to work with the presidency, noting that the association occupies a strategic position within Nigeria's health sector.

She said MWAN's unique role as clinicians and leaders who work directly with women and girls across diverse settings provides both evidence-based insights and real-world perspectives crucial for improving service delivery.

"That combination is essential to identifying persistent gaps in care, strengthening quality, and improving outcomes across the continuum," she said.

Steinacker acknowledged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating the first-ever Office of Women's Health in Nigeria, describing it as a significant step that underscores the administration's recognition of women's health as central to national prosperity.

She said the president's Renewed Hope Agenda prioritises human capital development and places health at the centre of national reform efforts.

According to her, the launch of RenewHER, the Presidential Women's Health Transformation Initiative, on September 11, 2025, signalled a renewed commitment to system-level improvements in women's health outcomes.

The initiative, she explained, is being implemented in close coordination with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, led by Coordinating Minister Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, led by Hajiya Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim.

Outlining RenewHER's mission, Steinacker said the programme seeks to elevate women's health as a national priority through three pillars.

She noted that mental health remains under-discussed in the country and stressed the need for greater awareness and targeted interventions for women and girls.

MWAN national president, Dr. Zainab Mohammed-Idris, assured the presidency of the association's readiness to partner on initiatives aimed at improving women's health and rights.

She highlighted MWAN's longstanding focus on maternal and child health and noted that the association has lined up several programmes for the coming year.

Mohammed-Idris added that MWAN hopes to strengthen its presence in the Federal Capital Territory and would require the presidency's support to achieve this.

"We are in all 36 states and the FCT. Our 50th anniversary is around the corner, and we have several activities planned for this year and next year. We are ready to collaborate closely with your office," she said.

Also speaking, president of the MWAN FCT Chapter, Dr. Maureen Umeakuewulu

commended Steinacker's leadership and expressed confidence in her ability to deliver on the office's mandate.

She reiterated the association's commitment to supporting the presidency's efforts while calling for reciprocal support for MWAN initiatives, particularly in maternal mortality reduction and cervical cancer screening.