Nigeria: Healthcare Services - Gov Buni Inspects Lamisu Phcc, Orders Facility Upgrade, Others

9 February 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has paid a supervisory visit to Lamisu Primary Health Care Centre (PHCC) in Machina, where he ordered the complete upgrade and revitalisation of the facility, alongside the recruitment of additional human resources for health.

The Governor undertook the visit on Sunday, 1st February 2026, as part of his administration's ongoing efforts to strengthen primary healthcare service delivery, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach communities.

Lamisu PHCC, located over 350 kilometres from Damaturu, the state capital, serves about 14 surrounding communities with a catchment population of approximately 19,823 people.

While touring the facility, Governor Buni expressed satisfaction with the dedication and resilience of health workers operating under challenging conditions, commending them for their commitment to saving lives and serving their communities.

He noted that improving primary healthcare facilities remains a critical pillar of his administration's health sector reforms, stressing that functional and well-equipped PHCCs are essential to achieving universal access to basic healthcare services.

The Governor directed the Ministry of Health and relevant agencies to ensure the comprehensive upgrade of the Lamisu PHCC, including infrastructure improvement, provision of essential medical equipment, and strengthening of service capacity.

He also approved the recruitment and deployment of additional health personnel to address manpower gaps and enhance effective service delivery at the facility.

Governor Buni reaffirmed his administration's commitment to prioritising healthcare, alongside education and social welfare, as key drivers of human development in Yobe State.

He assured residents of Lamisu and neighbouring communities that the government would continue to invest in health infrastructure and personnel to ensure that quality healthcare is accessible and affordable for all.

