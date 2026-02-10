Liberia: Grand Kru Activist Denies Bribery Claim, Says Silence Was Due to Sabbatical

- A leading youth activist and civil society spokesman in Grand Kru County has denied allegations that he accepted money from a sitting senator to soften his political criticism, calling the claim false and misleading.

Terrence Chew Koffa, public relations officer of the Grand Kru Liberation Movement, rejected accusations that he received US$400 from Grand Kru County Sen. Numene Bartekwa to disengage from critical commentary on the senator and local authorities.

The allegation was made by Jefferson Sayee, identified as a youth representative from Grand Kru County Electoral District No. 1, who accused Koffa of accepting the money and subsequently going silent on issues involving the senator.

In a statement issued Saturday, Sayee claimed that Koffa's reduced public criticism in recent months followed the alleged payment, raising concerns among youths who viewed Koffa as a vocal advocate for accountability and development in the county.

Koffa flatly denied the accusation in an interview with Grand Kru TV News, saying he was "shocked" to learn that such claims were being circulated.

"At no time did I receive money or any form of benefit from Senator Numene Bartekwa," Koffa said. "The allegation is false and should not be given credibility."

The Grand Kru Liberation Movement also dismissed the allegation, describing it as inaccurate and misleading.

In a statement to this station, the organization said its communications director had not received any funds from the senator and accused a small group of youths of spreading unverified information.

The movement said Koffa remains committed to advocacy on social justice, accountability and development issues affecting Grand Kru County.

Silence Explained as Sabbatical

Addressing claims about his reduced public commentary, Koffa said his absence from political debate should not be interpreted as compromise or inducement.

"My silence was due to a sabbatical leave," he said. "It had nothing to do with money or pressure from any political actor."

He emphasized that no amount of money would influence his advocacy or force him to abandon criticism of public officials where accountability is required.

Koffa and other youth activists have previously been outspoken critics of what they describe as gaps in legislative performance and development initiatives in Grand Kru County.

He said attempts to portray his temporary silence as bribery were intended to damage his reputation and distract from broader calls for transparency and accountability.

Koffa urged those circulating the allegation to cease what he described as efforts to tarnish his reputation, saying such actions undermine unity among young people in the county.

"The development of Grand Kru County remains my priority," he said. "False accusations will not deter my commitment."

As of publication, Senator Bartekwa's office had not issued a public response to the allegation. Efforts to reach the senator or his representatives for comment were unsuccessful.