Liberia: AFL Leads Multi-Agency Cleanup Along Red Light-Duport Road for 69th Anniversary

- The Armed Forces of Liberia on Saturday led a large-scale cleanup along the Red Light-Duport Road corridor, bringing together security agencies, private partners and civil society as part of activities marking the military's 69th anniversary on Feb. 11.

The exercise targeted one of Paynesville's busiest commercial routes, where clogged drains, plastic waste and indiscriminate dumping have long contributed to flooding and public-health risks.

Personnel from the Liberia National Police, Liberia Immigration Service, Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, Liberia National Fire Service and Paynesville City Police joined AFL troops, working with brooms, shovels and wheelbarrows to clear refuse, unclog drains and restore pedestrian pathways.

Private sector partner Lonestar Cell MTN provided logistics and supplies, while environmental advocacy group Zero Plastic Liberia coordinated waste sorting and public awareness on reducing single-use plastics.

"This anniversary is not only about parades and ceremonies," an AFL spokesperson said. "It's about service to the communities we protect."

Officials from collaborating agencies said sanitation is closely tied to safety and health, particularly in densely populated urban areas. Blocked waterways, they noted, heighten flood risk during rains and create conditions for disease and fire hazards.

Police officers also used the exercise to engage motorists and traders along the corridor, urging compliance with sanitation rules and traffic safety during the cleanup.

Residents and market women along the route described the operation as timely.

"This place gets dirty very fast," said a trader at Red Light. "When soldiers and police come out like this, it sends a message that we all have a role to play."

Founded in February 1908 as the Liberian Frontier Force and reorganized as the Armed Forces of Liberia in 1956, the AFL says the cleanup reflects its evolving role beyond traditional security duties, emphasizing civic engagement and national development.

Organizers said similar community-based initiatives are planned in other parts of Montserrado County during the anniversary period, aimed at strengthening civil-military relations and promoting a culture of cleanliness.

Officials urged residents, businesses and local authorities to sustain the gains through regular maintenance and proper waste disposal, stressing that environmental protection requires consistent action beyond commemorative events.