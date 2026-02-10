Liberia: Church Human Rights Monitor Condemns Forced Evictions in Monrovia

- The human rights monitor of the Liberia Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church has condemned recent demolitions and evictions in parts of Montserrado County, saying the actions violated constitutional protections and left families displaced without due process.

In a statement issued in Monrovia, the Church body said demolition exercises in Saye Town, the 72nd Military Barracks area and Wroto Town in Sinkor were carried out without adequate notice, compensation or alternative housing, exposing already vulnerable residents to hardship.

The statement said the operations were reportedly conducted by the Ministry of Public Works with the involvement of the Armed Forces of Liberia.

The Church's Human Rights Monitor said the actions contravene the 1986 Constitution, which protects property rights and prohibits deprivation without due process. It also cited the Land Rights Act of 2018, which recognizes the rights of customary and long-term occupants and sets procedures--including notice, consultation and lawful orders--before displacement can occur.

The statement further referenced Liberia's international obligations under the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, which classifies forced evictions as a serious human rights violation when carried out without legal safeguards.

"To render citizens homeless in the name of 'public works' or 'military necessity' without following the rule of law is a regressive step for our democracy," the statement said, adding that such actions disproportionately affect the poor and undermine community stability.

The Church body called on the government to immediately halt ongoing and planned demolition activities in Wroto Town and surrounding areas pending a transparent legal review.

It urged authorities to provide immediate humanitarian assistance and fair compensation to families already displaced, and to pursue dialogue with affected communities rather than the use of force to resolve land and urban planning disputes.

The statement emphasized that any future urban development or military land recovery efforts must strictly adhere to due-process requirements under the Land Rights Act and applicable judicial procedures.

Signed by Jefferson B. Knight, director of the Church's Human Rights Monitor, the statement said the United Methodist Church would continue to monitor developments and advocate for the protection of citizens' rights.

"The Church remains steadfast in its mandate to seek justice for the oppressed and to defend the dignity of all Liberians," the statement said.

As of publication, the Ministry of Public Works and the Armed Forces of Liberia had not issued public responses to the Church's claims. Efforts to obtain comment were unsuccessful.