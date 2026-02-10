Liberia/Libya: Tweh Shines in Al-Raed Draw - Tisdell Nets First in Libya

9 February 2026
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By The Liberian Investigator

- Solomon Tweh marked his return to Al-Raed's starting lineup with a goal contribution, but his side were forced to settle for a frustrating 2-2 away draw against Al-Tai after surrendering a two-goal halftime lead.

The young Liberian midfielder, who missed the previous league match, played a key role in the opener and continues to impress in the Saudi second tier. Tweh now has three goal involvements in nine league appearances this season, underlining his growing influence in midfield with his sharp passing, strong positional awareness, and ball-winning ability.

Elsewhere, Terrence Tisdell opened his goal account in Libya with a stunning free kick to help Union Military secure a commanding 3-0 away victory over Al-Borouq in the Libyan Premier League. The win stretched Union Military's unbeaten run to eight matches this season (five wins, three draws). It was Tisdell's first competitive goal for the club in his seventh appearance since joining in October.

In Europe, Divine Teah featured for Slavia Prague B in a 3-2 win over Polish side Śląsk Wrocl̸aw II during their penultimate winter friendly. The 19-year-old has now made three appearances during the winter break, including one outing with the senior team.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Fully made his competitive debut for FK Teplice, coming off the bench in a 2-0 home victory over Karviná in the Czech Chance Liga.

