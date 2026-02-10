Africa: AIPS Chief Highlights Role of Sports Journalists in Africa's Growth

- Association of International Sports Pressb (AIPS) President Gianni Merlo has called for stronger collaboration among African sports journalists, describing their profession as essential to the growth of sports on the continent.

"I am very happy because such an event was never done before like this," Merlo said at the opening of the 8th AIPS Africa Congress in Banjul.

"I urge us to collaborate to ensure our profession becomes the backbone of sports in Africa.

"Sports is culture, and we need to use our brains and collaboration to educate the world when they are confused," he added.

The congress opened Friday with discussions centered on digital media, artificial intelligence and ethical sports journalism in Africa.

The event was officially opened by Gambian Vice President Muhammed B.S. Jallow, who delivered the keynote address on behalf of President Adama Barrow. Jallow emphasized the vital role sports journalists play in national and continental development.

He said sports journalists are more than reporters of scores, describing them as "architects of national pride" who document the resilience of athletes and the growth of sports infrastructure, helping shape a positive narrative for The Gambia and Africa.

Reflecting the congress theme, Jallow stressed the importance of balancing rapid technological advancement with the core values of integrity and accuracy in journalism. He added that sports journalism provides a platform for youth empowerment by giving young Gambians visibility on the international stage.

Other speakers on the opening day included Gambia's Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Ismaila Ceesay; Minister of Youth and Sports Bakary Badjie; Senegal's Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Khady Diene Gaye; and Ghana's Minister of Sports and Recreation Kofi Iddie Adams.

Hosting the AIPS Africa Congress for the first time was described as a milestone for The Gambia, boosting the country's credibility and positioning it as a hub for international sports dialogue and tourism.

The Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL) is represented at the congress by its president, Varmah Kamara.

In a statement before his departure, Kamara called the participation a landmark achievement for Liberian sports journalism.

"This is not just a personal honor, but a proud moment for SWAL and the entire sports media community in Liberia," Kamara said. "Our participation at the AIPS Africa Congress signals that Liberian sports journalism is ready to engage, contribute and be recognized at the continental level."

Since taking office, Kamara has pursued an agenda aimed at expanding, rebranding and strengthening SWAL's relationship with AIPS to restore the association's active standing within the global sports journalism community.

"Our focus has been to reposition SWAL as a credible, active and respected member of AIPS," he said. "We are committed to professionalism, ethical journalism and ensuring our members benefit from international exposure and opportunities."

As part of those efforts, Kamara has held several engagements with Merlo focused on advancing SWAL's participation in international programs. He also met with FIFA Africa Regional Director Gelson Fernandes during meetings facilitated by the Liberia Football Association last year.