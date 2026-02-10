Liberia: LFA Breaks Ground for Artificial Turf At Willie D. Knuckles Pitch

- The Liberia Football Association has broken ground for the installation of an artificial turf at the Willie D. Knuckles Pitch, continuing its push to improve football infrastructure across the country.

The ceremony, held Saturday, Feb. 7, marked the start of a project funded by FIFA through the FIFA Forward 3.0 Development Programme. The facility is scheduled for completion in April and will include a modern artificial pitch, professional substitute benches, and equipment dedicated to grassroots and training programs.

LFA President Mustapha Raji said the project reflects the association's commitment to expanding access to football nationwide.

"The central focus is the construction of this new artificial pitch, which will serve youth, grassroots players, veterans and the general public," Raji said. "This project increases the number of available playing surfaces in Liberia and aligns with our long-term vision of providing at least one high-quality pitch in every county."

Raji also thanked the national government for its support, highlighting the importance of duty-free privileges in facilitating sports development projects.

"This pitch is a cornerstone of a broader football development program designed to nurture young talent through both local and international expertise," he said. "This project represents a major milestone in transforming Liberia's football landscape through the strong partnership between the LFA, FIFA and the national government."

Ivan Brown, president of the Alpha Oldtimers Sports Association and a member of the LFA executive committee, described the groundbreaking as historic.

"The ceremony marks the shift from vision to reality," Brown said. "This is truly a joyful moment for all of us. The Willie Knuckles Sports Pitch signifies progress, commitment and hope for the future of our association and the wider football community."

Brown said the new facility is expected to renew interest among members of the Alpha Oldtimers Sports Association who have been absent due to challenges, including the lack of a modern playing venue.

"A proper facility brings people together, restores pride and renews the passion for the game," he said.

Football administrators and community leaders say the pitch is intended to serve as more than just a playing field. It is envisioned as a hub for social interaction, mentorship and the promotion of healthy lifestyles, particularly for young people and veteran players.

The project aligns with broader efforts by the LFA to improve infrastructure, preserve sporting heritage and create inclusive spaces that promote unity and development through sports.

Upon completion, the facility will bring the total number of artificial pitches in Liberia to nine, including two FIFA Arena mini-pitches.