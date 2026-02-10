Liberia: Land Sales Could Spark Violence If Unchecked, Estate Administrator Warns

- Illegal land sales and weak enforcement of property laws could push Liberia toward violent conflict if urgent action is not taken, a veteran estate administrator warned Wednesday, describing the country's land

Anthony T. Cole, a former administrator of the late William Zena Estate, said growing disputes over land ownership--combined with widespread criminal conveyance--are already tearing families apart and could escalate into deadly confrontations if authorities fail to act decisively.

"If this continues the way it is, I see disaster--killings," Cole said. "Government must be serious about criminal land sales."

Cole spoke to reporters at the General Services Agency, where he reflected on recent court-ordered demolitions and evictions in parts of Monrovia, including 4th Street and the 72nd Community. He described scenes of displaced families as heartbreaking, noting that many victims had invested lifetime savings in properties they believed would serve future generations.

"People put their entire livelihood into land meant for their children," Cole said. "To watch it destroyed is devastating."

While expressing sympathy for affected families, Cole stressed that court decisions must be respected, arguing that judges act based on law and procedure--not personal interest or inducement.

"The rule of law is not optional," he said. "Once a matter is adjudicated, emotions cannot override legality."

Cole identified illegal conveyance as a core driver of Liberia's land disputes, particularly cases involving joint tenancy, where multiple individuals legally own a single parcel of land.

"In joint ownership, no one person has the authority to sell land alone," he said. "When someone does that, it is criminal, and innocent buyers are robbed."

He warned that many disputes stem from buyers ignoring legal safeguards in pursuit of cheaper or faster transactions.

Cole urged prospective buyers to conduct exhaustive due diligence before purchasing land, including verification of deeds, letters of administration, survey maps, and authentication through the Liberia Land Authority and public archives.

"If you skip these steps, you are handing your money to a criminal," he said.

He advised buyers to prioritize land acquired directly from government allocations, noting that the state does not lawfully engage in double sales.

Cole called on the government to strengthen the Liberia Land Authority through increased funding, staffing and logistical support to enable aggressive enforcement against illegal sellers, including prosecution and imprisonment where warranted.

At the same time, he urged authorities to adopt a humanitarian approach toward families displaced by demolitions.

"Government has eminent domain," he said. "But it also has a responsibility to citizens who are suddenly homeless."

Cole concluded by urging Liberians to resist shortcuts in land transactions, warning that desperation and speculation are fueling a dangerous cycle.

"Land is not a gamble," he said. "It is a legacy. Ask questions. Do your checks. Don't put your future in the hands of land gamblers."

Officials at the Liberia Land Authority and the Ministry of Justice were not immediately available for comment on Cole's remarks.