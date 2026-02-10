Nigeria: President Withdraws Baba Jamal As Envoy to Nigeria

President John Dramani Mahama has, with immediate effect, directed the recall of Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed from his position as Ghana's High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The decision follows what the presidency described as allegations of voter inducement during the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Ayawaso East Constituency on Saturday, in which Baba Jamal was a candidate.

"In his directive to the Minister for Foreign Affairs recalling Mr Baba as High Commissioner, the President noted that, while allegations of vote-buying were made against multiple candidates who contested the primaries, Baba Jamal was the only serving public officer among them," the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, said in a statement.

The NDC, in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, indicated that the party had commenced its own investigations to ascertain the veracity of the allegations arising from the primaries.

"Without prejudice to the ongoing internal party processes, and strictly in view of the standards of conduct expected of public officers, the President considers it necessary to act decisively to preserve the integrity of public office and to avoid any perception of impropriety or conflict with the Government's Code of Conduct for Political Appointees," Mr Kwakye clarified.

Mr Jamal, a former deputy general secretary of the NDC, won the primaries by polling 431 votes out of the total ballots cast, narrowly defeating four other candidates.

The exercise became necessary following the death of the Member of Parliament for the area, Mahama Toure Naser, on January 4, 2026. Mr Naser was serving his fourth consecutive term as lawmaker for Ayawaso East before his demise after a short illness.