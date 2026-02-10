Ghana: Resource GRB to Enhance Documentation, Jobs for Displaced Persons - Amahoro Coalition

THE government has been urged to resource the Ghana Refugee Board (GRB) to expand its holding centre for processing the documents of displaced people who have entered the country.

The Strategy Custodian and Head of Communications of the Amahoro Coalition, Mrs Mercy Kusiwaa Frimpong, who made the appeal last Friday during a media roundtable, said the current holding centre used for processing displaced persons was too small to accommodate the growing numbers.

Presenting findings of a 15-country study dubbed Pathways to Employment Reports, which highlights challenges facing displaced persons, she said Ghana was currently hosting about 23,000 displaced persons, made up of 7,000 refugees and 16,000 asylum seekers, largely due to wars, political instability and climate-related shocks in neighbouring countries.

Mrs Frimpong commended Ghana for its humane treatment of displaced persons but noted that many of them struggled to access essential documentation, including Ghana Cards, which limited their ability to secure jobs, open bank accounts and access basic services.

Key challenges identified included delays in legal documentation, employer risk concerns and skills mismatches.

"Displaced people do not leave their skills behind when they flee. What they often lose are their documents, credentials and legal recognition, which are critical to rebuilding their lives with dignity," she said.

She stressed that displaced persons should be seen as contributors to national development rather than a burden, explaining that many arrived with valuable skills and professional experience which could be harnessed to support economic growth.

Providing an overview of the report, she explained that the study examined policies, practices and barriers affecting refugees' access to formal employment across 15 African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Cameroun, Ethiopia and South Africa.

She said in Ghana, documentation requirements such as work permits and additional approvals discouraged employers from hiring displaced persons.

· Mrs Frimpong (third from left) with Mr Deegbe (right) and some staff of Amahoro Coalition after the programme

As part of ongoing interventions, Mrs Frimpong disclosed that the Amahoro Coalition, in collaboration with the GRB, the National Identification Authority and UNHCR, had supported the registration of about 800 displaced persons for Ghana Cards within the last year.

The Principal Strategy Custodian for Growth at Amahoro Coalition, Ms Bersheeba Asati, said the findings underscored the need for stronger collaboration between governments, the private sector and development partners to promote labour mobility and economic integration.

She noted that poor integration of displaced persons could increase economic pressure and insecurity in host communities, while effective integration could strengthen regional stability, particularly within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The West African Private Sector Lead of Amahoro Coalition, Mr Fred M. Deegbe, said the organisation with the headquarters in Kenya is an international organisation working to promote the social and economic interest of displaced persons and linking them to job opportunities.

He said Amahoro Coalition was advocating for the private sector not see people who have been displaced as a result of war and instability as refugees, but rather as economic opportunities.

Some displaced persons who shared their experiences at the forum said delays in accessing documentation, especially the Ghana Card, remained a major obstacle to employment and self-reliance.

They appealed for simplified and faster processes to enable them contribute meaningfully to Ghana's economy.