Ghana: Police Directs Private Security to Use Approved Uniforms

THE Ghana Police Service has directed private security institutions to use approved uniforms in accordance with the law.

They are to use the four uniforms: white long/short sleeve shirt over a pair of ash khaki trousers with white stripes on both sides, or a cream long/short sleeve shirt over brown khaki trousers with cream stripes on both sides.

The others are a mauve long/short sleeve shirt over a pair of maroon trousers with mauve stripes on both sides and a yellow shirt with ash or gray reflectors across the back and front over a brown pair of khaki trousers (solely for the mines and oil fields).

A press release issued by the Director-General of Private Security Organisations and copied the Ghana News Agency gave the directive on Saturday.

"The general public and all private security operators are hereby notified that in accordance with Regulation 12 of the Police Service (Private Security Organisations) Regulations, 1992 (LI.1571), the approved uniform turnouts for use by all private security operators/employees across the country were those listed.

It said: "Any other uniform, colour combination, design, or turnout not listed above and has resemblance to the uniforms of any state security agency is deemed unauthorised."

"All private security operators are required to comply strictly with the above approved uniform specifications, and in-house security should as well desist from wearing uniforms, which have some resemblance to state security agencies," it added.

Offenders shall be liable to sanctions as prescribed by law, the release cautioned.

It encouraged the public to take note of these approved uniforms and report any suspected violations to the appropriate authorities.