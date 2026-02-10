Ghana: NDC Orders Probe Into Ayawaso East Constituency Parliamentary Primaries

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has instituted a committee to investigate allegations of inducement and vote buying which saw Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria, Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed, emerged winner in the just ended Ayawaso East constituency parliamentary primaries.

The committee, chaired by Mr Kofi Totobi Quakyi, with Mr Mahama Ayariga and lawyer Emefa Fugah serving as members, is to undertake an investigation and submit its report on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

In a press statement signed by the General Secretary of the Party, Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, said the decision in forming the committee was in line with the Party's commitment to internal democracy, transparency, and ethical political conduct.

The statement tasked the committee to investigate the allegations and make appropriate recommendations, including sanctions where necessary.

It said the committee's mandate would also include making recommendations on sustainable measures and reforms to decisively end the practice of inducement and vote buying in the Party's internal electoral processes.

NDC in an earlier statement, issued by the party, condemned the level of bribery in the primaries and assured that an investigation would be launched to deal with the matter.

"The attention of the national executives of the NDC has been drawn to the widespread incidents of inducement and vote buying allegedly perpetuated by some aspirants at the primaries in the Ayawaso East constituency today.The party vehemently condemns these actions in no uncertain terms as they represent an affront to the values and principles of the party and the reset agenda the party is championing," the statement said.

It was reported that some of the aspirants distributed 32-inch televisions and boiled eggs to influence the delegates to vote for them.

The contenders were Mohammed Ramme, the NDC Constituency Chairman; Amina Adam, widow of the late Member of Parliament; Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed, Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria; Yakubu Azindow; and Najib Mohammed.