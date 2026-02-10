Ghana: Gambian Interior Minister Inspects Margins ID Facilities Ahead of National ID Rollout

The minister for the interior of the Gambia, Mr Abdoulie Sanyang, has expressed satisfaction with the technical capacity and operational readiness of margins ID Group following a two-day official visit to the company's technology and smart card manufacturing facilities in ghana.

the visit, which took place from february 2 to 4, formed part of ongoing efforts toward the implementation of the gambia's national identification project, being executed under a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement between the gambian government and margins ID Group.

mr sanyang led a high-level delegation made up of senior government officials, including the permanent secretary at the ministry of interior, mr matar ceesay, as well as representatives from the immigration service and the police department.

during the tour, the delegation visited key subsidiaries of margins ID Group, including margins ID systems applications limited (MIDSA) and intelligent card production systems (ICPS), where they were taken through the full spectrum of identity solution processes.

These included software development, biometric data capture, verification systems, and the production of secure smart identity cards.

addressing officials during the visit, mr sanyang noted that the systems observed demonstrated strong potential to support a sustainable national identification framework capable of serving multiple sectors of governance and public service delivery. he referred to the agreement signed between the government of the gambia and margins ID Group on january 19, 2026, stressing the importance of deploying an identity system that was secure, interoperable, and adaptable to future digital demands.

the founder and chief executive officer of margins ID Group, mr moses baiden jnr., said the partnership reflected growing intra-african cooperation in the area of technology and public sector reform. he indicated that the gambia's national identification card would be a smart credential, drawing lessons from ghana's experience and designed to support regional integration within the ECOWAS sub-region.

as part of the visit, the gambian delegation also held engagements with ghana's national identification authority (NIA) and the driver and vehicle licensing authority (DVLA).

the executive secretary of the NIA, mr wisdom yayra deku, shared experiences from ghana's national identification programme, highlighting the need for a sound legal framework, institutional collaboration, and public education.

the visit is expected to strengthen institutional coordination and technical preparedness as the gambia advances the implementation of its national identification project.

margins ID Group, a ghanaian-owned technology firm with over three decades of experience, provides secure identity solutions across several african countries and holds international certifications, including ISO and Intergraf standards.