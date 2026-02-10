Ghana: ECG Reaffirms Commitment to Cash Waterfall Mechanism

The acting managing director of the electricity company of ghana (ECG), kwame kpekpena, has reaffirmed the company's commitment to strict compliance with the cash waterfall mechanism (CWM) to ensure timely payment to all players in ghana's electricity supply chain and sustain reliable power supply.

the CWM is a transparent revenue distribution framework that ensures electricity revenues collected by ECG are equitably shared among sector players, including independent power producers (IPPs) and state-owned enterprises (SOEs). the mechanism is aimed at reducing payment shortfalls and addressing the sector's debt challenges.

mr kpekpena made the assurance during a working visit with the ECG board chairman, dr william amuna, and the ashanti regional management of ECG to the Aksa Energy generation plant at Anwomaso in kumasi.

the Aksa power plant, which became operational in january 2026, is currently supplying 123 megawatts (MW) of electricity to the national grid. the plant has an installed capacity of 205 MW and is expected to operate at full capacity upon completion of the second phase.

According to mr kpekpena, improvements in ECG's revenue collection and favourable economic indicators have enhanced the company's ability to meet its financial obligations to power producers.

"our revenue collection has improved, and economic indicators are better, so we are able to pay all IPPs and will continue to do so. stable power supply is critical to boosting ghana's economy and delivering quality service to our customers," he said.

mr kpekpena appealed to the management of Aksa Energy to complete the final phase of the project, noting that the plant is crucial to addressing power supply deficits in the middle belt of the country and increasing national generation capacity.

the ECG board chairman, dr william amuna, commended the acting managing director for promoting fiscal discipline and operational efficiency at ECG. he also encouraged Aksa Energy to support the kwame nkrumah university of science and technology (KNUST) in training more engineers to contribute to national development.

the country manager of Aksa Energy, murat captug, disclosed that while the plant's installed capacity is 205 MW, only 123 MW is currently in operation. he assured the ECG delegation that the second phase would be completed by april 2026.

the ECG delegation, comprising general managers and regional engineers from ashanti east, west, south and sub-transmission, also visited the CENIT power plant at Anwomaso, which is expected to add 110 MW to the national grid by june 2026.