Africa's Integration Must Move From Aspiration to Action - President Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has emphasized the need for Africa's integration agenda to be translated into a daily economic reality, where businesses can trade seamlessly across borders without undue challenges.

He noted that although Africa has largely put in place the institutional and policy architecture for integration, the real task remains the difficult work of turning ambition into measurable economic outcomes.

"Integration must be engineered, financed and implemented, or it will remain an aspiration rather than a driver of prosperity," he stated in remarks made on his behalf by the Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah, at the closing ceremony of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) 2026 held in Accra.

The three-day forum was organized under the theme: "Empowering SMEs, Women and Youth in Africa's Single Market through Innovation, Collaboration and Trade." It was hosted by the Africa Prosperity Network (APN), a private-sector-led Africa-focused organization established to advance the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The conference provided a high-level platform for dialogue between policymakers, the private sector, development partners, and civil society, with the goal of translating Africa's integration commitments into practical, bankable, and implementable actions. Key objectives included promoting cross-border trade, deepening regional value chains, mobilizing investment, and empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for women and youth to fully participate in Africa's single market.

President Mahama stressed that free movement across the continent is essential to expanding markets and unlocking Africa's economic potential. He reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to sustaining initiatives that promote continental prosperity, noting that Africa's progress depends on continuity in leadership and policy.

He commended the Africa Prosperity Network for sustaining the dialogue series, describing it as a platform that had evolved beyond discussion into action-oriented engagement. "The success of Africa's single market will not be measured by treaties alone, but by tangible improvements in the lives of SMEs for women and youth, who form the backbone of African economies," he added.

The President observed that while SMEs account for most businesses and jobs on the continent, only a small proportion participate in cross-border trade, largely due to structural and financial barriers. He noted that women entrepreneurs continue to face limited access to finance, technology, and markets, while Africa's youth, though innovative and digitally adept, often lack the capital and scale to expand their enterprises.

He emphasized that inclusive growth must, therefore, be deliberately designed and relentlessly pursued. From Ghana's perspective, President Mahama reiterated the country's unwavering commitment to Africa's economic integration.

He explained that Ghana would continue to champion practical reforms, including the simplification of customs procedures, reduction of non-tariff barriers, improvement in logistics, strengthening of value chains, and investment in industrial and digital infrastructure. Ghana also reaffirms its support for the AfCFTA, whose Secretariat is hosted in Accra.

The President highlighted the launch of the "Make Africa Borderless Now" campaign, noting that it was more than a call for easier movement. "Africa cannot trade at scale if its people's goods, services and ideas remain constrained by outdated systems and unnecessary barriers," he said.

"A borderless Africa is not about erasing sovereignty, but unlocking opportunities," President Mahama emphasized. He added that a borderless Africa must be expressed in concrete economic terms--jobs, markets, and opportunities, particularly for women, youth, and SMEs.

The Majority Leader, Mr Mahama Ayariga, drew from personal experiences in border communities to illustrate how ordinary Africans have long practiced cross-border trade without regard to artificial boundaries. He advocated for a visa-free Africa, open skies, and harmonized systems to enable seamless movement of people, goods, and services.

The Minority Leader, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, through the Deputy Minority Leader, Mrs Patricia Appiagyei, pledged Parliament's support for the domestication and implementation of continental trade agreements. He emphasized that Africa's challenge is no longer the absence of treaties, but the faithful implementation of existing agreements.