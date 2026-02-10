Ghana: WLA President Expresses Confidence in Ghana to Host 2028 Lottery Summit

The President of the World Lottery Association (WLA), Mr Andreas Kotter, has expressed strong confidence in Ghana's capacity to host the World Lottery Summit in the country in 2028.

He shared this sentiment during an interaction with the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Alhaji Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the Deputy Director-General, Mr Eric Yeboah Wadie, and the Executive Management team during a working visit to Ghana last week.

Mr Kotter was accompanied by the WLA Executive Director, Mr Lucas Esposito, and the WLA Events Coordinator, Mr Francois Pellaud-Pautrot. He described the visit as a positive signal of support for Africa's growing potential in the global lottery industry and praised the NLA for its vision and operational efficiency.

The visit focused on evaluating conference facilities, infrastructure, and gaining first-hand knowledge of Ghana's readiness beyond what had been reviewed theoretically.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I saw your vision that Ghana wants to have footprints and to become an organisation of choice host for the World Lottery Summit, and a blueprint in Africa. I think this is the right way, and you will get every support that you can get from me as a person to fulfil this vision," Mr Kotter said.

He also commended the NLA for its operational efficiency and its impact on society through corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Mr Kotter congratulated the Authority for gaining the confidence of the WLA Executive Committee as a viable option to host the World Lottery Summit in 2028, with the possibility of hosting a WLA Executive Committee meeting in June 2026.

Explaining the purpose of the visit, the WLA President said the delegation was in Ghana to appreciate Accra's infrastructure and to send a clear signal of confidence in Africa.

"We want to send a signal to Africa. The Executive Committee has discussed what signal we want to send and to which continent. I personally think it's a good way to show confidence in Africa, as it is a place with a lot of potential. We have WLA members we want to support, and that is why we are here in person," he stated.

He added that he was honoured by what he had seen, including Ghana's history and culture. "It is a memory we will treasure and never forget."

According to him, if approved, Ghana would become the first West African country to host the World Lottery Summit in 2028.

"The NLA has previously demonstrated its hosting capacity, having successfully organised the African Lotteries Association Board of Directors meeting in Accra in December 2025 and the ALA Seminar on Responsible Gaming in December 2022, which attracted over 150 delegates from Africa, Europe, and North America," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his remarks, Alhaji Abdul-Salam expressed gratitude to the WLA President and his team for the visit and for coming to experience firsthand what Ghana has to offer, adding, "I sincerely thank you not only for considering Ghana as a potential host but also for acknowledging our efforts and capabilities."