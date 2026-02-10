Ghana: Ernest Chemist Launches 40th Anniversary Celebration in Accra

The 40th anniversary celebrations of Ernest Chemist, a leading pharmaceutical company, were on Friday launched in Accra with a resolve to deepen the company's international outlook in line with the vision of its founder.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ms Adjoa Akyema Sampong, who gave the assurance, said the past 40 years had been progressive and impactful, and expressed confidence that the years ahead would usher in an even more defining era for Ernest Chemists Limited.

"This commitment forms the foundation of our anniversary theme: 40 Years of Providing Quality and Affordable Medicines," she said.

Ms Sampong noted that the company was aggressively pursuing its vision by boosting production and distribution capacities with cutting-edge technology, while creating jobs and opportunities for Ghanaians.

She explained further that Ernest Chemist was also adopting measures to bridge the academia-industry gap through research and development, to ensure increased local production of medicines, reduce imports, and lessen the demand for foreign exchange.

The CEO said the company was partnering with multinational firms for contract manufacturing, fostering technology and knowledge transfer towards achieving set targets--hallmarks of the company as it reflects on a remarkable 40-year journey of serving the health and wellbeing of Ghanaians, while looking confidently into the future.

She recalled that the Ernest Chemist brand journey began in 1986 as a single retail outlet, but through dedication, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, the company had grown into an organisation with 50 wholesale and retail outlets, as well as manufacturing and warehousing facilities across the country, with a presence in some African countries.

Ms Sampong stated that the company had provided direct employment to over 1,500 Ghanaians, supported Ghanaian businesses, and strengthened the local economy as part of its contribution to national development.

She commended the Founder and Chairman, Mr Ernest Bediako Sampong, for spearheading a thriving pharmaceutical industry that has inspired many entrepreneurs--a feat that has earned him several awards, including the Order of the Volta by the Government of Ghana and an honorary doctorate degree from GIMPA.

Activities earmarked for the anniversary celebrations, she said, include social and health-related projects for communities, staff and customer awards, and the commissioning of a new Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-compliant factory.

The Minister of Health, Mr Kwamena Minka Akandoh, in a speech read on his behalf, said the government was developing policies aimed at fostering the growth and advancement of pharmaceutical companies, including Ernest Chemist.

He assured the government's commitment to creating a conducive environment to enable pharmaceutical firms to grow and contribute to improved health service delivery in the country.

Solidarity messages were also delivered by the Food and Drugs Authority and the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana.