Ghana: Baba Jamal Wins Ayawaso East NDC Parliamentary Primaries

MR Baba Jamal, Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria, has won the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Ayawaso East Constituency after a closely contested and tension-filled election on Saturday.

Out of 964 votes cast, Mr Jamal polled 431 votes, narrowly defeating his closest rival, Hajia Amina Adam, who obtained 399 votes.

The other contestants were Mr Mohammed Ramne, who secured 88 votes; Dr Yakubu Azindow, 45 votes; and Mr Najib Mohammed Sani, who received one vote.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The election, held at Centres A and B, recorded a high voter turnout, with 964 of the 1,039 registered voters casting their ballots.

The atmosphere at the voting centres remained charged throughout the day, as supporters of the various candidates engaged in last-minute campaigning.

In his victory speech after the declaration of results, Mr Jamal thanked God and the party leadership for the opportunity to serve, describing the two-week campaign as intensive and demanding on his family and campaign team.

He said the victory was a collective achievement for the NDC and not a personal triumph, stressing the need for unity following the internal contest.

Mr Jamal commended his fellow contestants for a spirited campaign, saying the competition had strengthened him for the task ahead.

He invited his opponents to join forces with him to ensure victory for the NDC in the upcoming general election, assuring them that his doors remained open.

Mr Jamal expressed appreciation to the media, Members of Parliament, party supporters, and constituents for their support, and called for unity to enable the party to raise its flag high in Ayawaso East.