Ghana: Aduana Edge Kotoko - Nations FC, Medeama SC, Attram De Visser Advance in MTN FA Cup

Kumasi Asante Kotoko's hopes of defending the FA Cup trophy crashed yesterday following a 4-2 defeat to Aduana FC on penalties at the 1/16th stage of the competition at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

It was the biggest encounter at the round and both clubs gave it their best shot as they threatened the respective goal areas but failed to find the back of the net.

In front of their home fans, Kotoko had the sight of goal but skipper Samba O'neil contest, but Samba O'Neil, uncharacteristically missed from the penalty spot.

Aduana had an appeal for penalty waved off to the chagrin of their technical team.

With both sides failing to score, the game proceeded into shoot-outs where Aduana showed their superiority.

They expertly converted four against the two Kotoko was able to score.

At the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Saturday, Nations FC booked their place in the quarter-final of competition after beating Swedru All Blacks 2-1

Nations FC scored in either half through Frederick Nzola and Josep Effah, while Williams Danquah pulled one back for Swedru All Blacks.

The win sees Frimpong Manso's side advancing to the quarterfinal of the cup competition, while Swedru All Blacks bows out.

Elsewhere at the T&A Park, two-time winners, Medeama SC, survived a scare from FC Samartex to win 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw in 90 minutes.

Goalkeeper Felix Kyei saved a penalty and scored the winning penalty to give his side passage into the quarterfinal.

The win puts Medeama SC in a good position for the double as they sit at the top of the Ghana Premier League with 43 points after 21 matches.

The match was a tightly contested affair, with both teams creating scoring opportunities but failing to find the back of the net.

Medeama SC held their nerve, converting four of their kicks, while FC Samartex managed to convert only two of theirs.

Earlier on Friday, Attram De Visser stunned Premier League side, Eleven Wonders, 4-0 at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex at Tema New Town.

The Access Bank Division One League side marches to the quarterfinal with ease, having reached the semifinal last season. With this result, Attram De Visser becomes the first second-tier side to progress to the quarterfinal stage, with teams like Tamale City, Real Tamale United, and Techiman Liberty Youth hoping to win their matches to join the Accra-based side in the next stage