Africa: Ghana Badminton Executives Urge Team to Target Silverware At All-Africa Championship

9 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The executives of the ghana badminton association (GBA) last week visited the national men's team currently in camp at the borteyman sports complex as they prepare for the 2026 All-Africa Senior Badminton Championship. the competition is expected to kick-start today and end on february 15.

The group was led by the GBA president, mr evans yeboah. he was accompanied by executive committee members including mrs evelyn nsiah asare and miss sefacor sembia.

They interacted with the players and members of the technical team and presented the team with water, drinks, fruits, and snacks as their show of support.

Addressing the players, mr evans yeboah said the reason for the visit was "to check on your welfare and also to encourage and motivate you to aim for silverware at the 2026 All-Africa Senior Badminton Championship. it is important for us to be close to you and to let you know that we are fully behind you in the days leading to the championship."

Mrs Evelyn Nsiah Asare reaffirmed the association's commitment to the team, stating, "we want you to know that we have your interest at heart and we support everything you are doing. we felt it was important to come closer, see how you are faring, and understand your needs."

Responding, the captain of the team, ahmad samad abdul, thanked the executives for the gesture and indicated that the team was gradually making progress through the guidance of the technical team and was hopeful the team would shine at the championship.

The team will be led by head coach ocansey ahumah, with francis yeboah serving as team manager. the players in camp include adogley samuel kwaku, obeng-shang francis, korampong kwame ebenezer, reuben teye tetteh, and captain ahmad samad abdul.

