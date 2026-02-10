Ghana: Harnessing YEA Models to Tackle Security Concerns in Senior High Schools

In recent years, security and safety concerns in senior high schools across Ghana have escalated, drawing national attention and public anxiety. Incidents of fires, riots, vandalism, illicit drug use, and the possession of unauthorised weapons have disrupted academic activities, endangered lives, and undermined confidence in the education system.

These challenges demand pragmatic, coordinated, and sustainable interventions. One viable yet underutilised solution lies in strategically harnessing existing models of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) to strengthen security and safety in senior high schools.

The Youth Employment Agency was established to create job opportunities for the youth while supporting critical public services. Its various modules--particularly Community Police Assistants, Fire Assistants, and Health and Ambulance Assistants--present a practical framework that can be adapted to address school security challenges. When effectively deployed and managed, these models can complement existing school security arrangements and significantly reduce insecurity.

A key intervention is the deployment of 24-hour security services in all senior high schools. Through the YEA, trained Community Police Assistants can be stationed on school campuses to support internal security, control access, and deter criminal activities. Their presence alone can serve as a strong preventive measure against riots, theft, and the infiltration of drugs and weapons.

In addition, YEA Fire Assistants and Health or Ambulance Assistants can be assigned to schools to ensure rapid response to emergencies. Fires in dormitories and laboratories, which have become increasingly prevalent, often escalate due to delayed response. Having trained personnel on-site around the clock can drastically reduce damage, injuries, and loss of life.

Beyond physical deployment, quarterly security audits should be institutionalised as part of school safety management. These audits, conducted in collaboration with school authorities and relevant security agencies, would assess vulnerabilities, review access controls, and identify potential threats. Regular checks can help detect and retrieve unauthorised weapons, flammable materials, and other dangerous items before they are used. Such proactive measures foster a culture of vigilance and shared responsibility among students, staff, and administrators.

Another critical pillar is fire safety education and prevention. Many school fires are linked to negligence, lack of awareness, or poor handling of electrical and flammable materials. YEA Fire Assistants, working together with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Ghana National Fire Service, can spearhead regular fire safety campaigns in schools. These campaigns should include practical demonstrations, drills, and sensitisation sessions on fire prevention, evacuation procedures, and emergency reporting. When students and staff are well-informed, they become active partners in safeguarding lives and property.

For these interventions to be effective and sustainable, there is a strong case for offering permanent or long-term employment opportunities to YEA personnel deployed to schools. Job security enhances commitment, professionalism, and accountability. Personnel who view their roles as stable careers rather than temporary engagements are more likely to take ownership of their responsibilities, build strong relationships with school communities, and uphold high standards of conduct. Permanent employment also reduces frequent turnover, ensuring continuity and institutional memory in school security management.

Importantly, integrating YEA models into school security does not replace traditional security agencies but rather complements them. School authorities, the Ghana Education Service, security agencies, parents, and local communities must work collaboratively to ensure effective supervision, monitoring, and evaluation of these interventions. Clear reporting lines and accountability mechanisms should be established to maximise impact.

In conclusion, the rising security challenges in senior high schools require innovative yet practical solutions. Leveraging the Youth Employment Agency's existing models offers a cost-effective and sustainable approach to improving safety, preventing unrest, and protecting lives and property. With strategic deployment, regular security audits, comprehensive fire safety education, and stable employment conditions for personnel, Ghana can significantly curb the frequent riots, fires, and security breaches that threaten the integrity of its secondary education system.

Ensuring safe learning environments is not optional--it is fundamental to quality education and national development.

The writer is a School Improvement Support Officer (SISO) with the Kasena/Nankana West Education Directorate.