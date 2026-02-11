Nigeria: Cambridge University Museum Set to Return Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

A Cambridge University museum will shortly return around 100 Benin bronzes to Nigeria as part of a major restitution initiative, the UK's weekly newspaper the Observer has reported.

The institution backed a 2022 claim by Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) calling for the return of 116 objects looted by British armed forces during the 1897 sacking of Benin City.

The term "Benin bronzes" refers to objects crafted from brass and ivory as well as bronze, which were seized during the colonial-era military expedition.

Among the returned bronzes that will travel in the coming months are wood and ivory sculptures, as well as commemorative heads of King Oba and Queen Mother Lyoba Idia.

The decision follows the formal request from the National Commission for Museums and Monuments in Nigeria (NCMM), made in January 2022, for the return of artefacts.

The University's Council supported the claim and authorisation from the UK Charity Commission was subsequently granted.

"Physical transfer of the majority of the artefacts will be arranged in due course," the university's council added.

Seventeen pieces will remain on loan and on display at the museum for three years in the first instance, to be accessible to museum visitors, students and researchers in the UK.

'Pride and dignity'

A return that contributes to "restoring the pride and dignity" of the Nigerian people, according to Olugbile Holloway, Director General of the NCMM.

"By agreeing to cede some of its approximately 500 works from Benin City, the British institution has decided to respond favorably to a request made in 2022 by the Commission," he said.

He added that "the return of cultural items for us is not just the return of the physical object, but also the restoration of the pride and dignity that was lost when these objects were taken in the first place."

Professor Nicholas Thomas, Director of the Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, in Cambridge said: "It has been immensely rewarding to engage in dialogue with colleagues from the National Commission of Museums and Monuments, members of the Royal Court, and Nigerian scholars, students and artists over the last ten years."

Over the period, support has mounted, nationally and internationally, for the repatriation of artefacts that were appropriated in the context of colonial violence, he added.

"This return has been keenly supported across the University community."

European move

The university's decision is in line with similar commitments made by other UK, US and European museums. The Netherlands also announced last year the restitution of more than 100 Benin bronzes to Nigeria.

Other institutions in the Uk also agreed to return stolen artefacts to Ghana.

These returns come as pressure mounts on Western museums and institutions to address the restitution of African artefacts plundered during colonial times by the USA, France, Germany and Belgium.

French senators adopted a bill in January to simplify the return of artworks looted during the colonial era to their countries of origin.

However, the British Museum still refuses to return part of its collection.

