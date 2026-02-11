Nigeria: Nine Catholics Kidnapped Over the Weekend in Nigeria

10 February 2026
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Abuja — Another kidnapping of Christians has occurred in Benue State, north-central Nigeria. On February 6, nine Catholics were forcibly taken away by unidentified assailants. The Diocese of Otukpo issued a statement indicating that on February 6, a kidnapping occurred at the St. Paul's Parish in the Ogie-Utuncon St. John's Cross Mission in the Addo Local Government Area. According to a statement sent to Fides, nine parishioners were participating in a prayer vigil inside the church when they were suddenly kidnapped by intruders who broke into the church and dragged them outside to an unknown location.

The Diocese of Otukpo is appealing to the faithful to pray for the swift release of the nine abductees.

The Benue State Police Command confirmed the kidnapping of the nine believers in Ogie and announced the deployment of tactical operations forces in the area for a search and rescue operation.

This is the second large-scale kidnapping incident in Nigeria over the weekend. On February 7, an attack occurred in the Karu local government area of Kaduna State, from Kalku to the Holy Trinity Parish, resulting in three deaths and 11 kidnappings (see Fides, 8/2/2026).

According to a report from the Kavanchan Diocese, among those kidnapped was Father Nathaniel Asuwaye, the parish priest.

On February 8, Pope Leo XIV in his Angelus, expressed deep concern about the serious security situation in Nigeria: "It is with sorrow and concern that I learned of the recent attacks against various communities in Nigeria leading to a heavy loss of life."

Read the original article on Agenzia Fides.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Fides News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.