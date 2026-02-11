Nigeria: Tinubu Hails Nigerian-Descent Seahawks Stars After Super Bowl Triumph

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated players of Nigerian descent who led the Seattle Seahawks to victory in Super Bowl 60 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday.

This was disclosed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

The Seattle Seahawks routed the New England Patriots 29-13 to claim their second Lombardi Trophy.

Players of Nigerian descent on the team's lineup who helped achieve this victory include Jalen Oluwaseun Milroe, quarterback; Nick Emmanwori, a defensive standout; Uchenna Nwosu, a veteran linebacker; Boye Maye, a linebacker; and Olu Oluwatimi, an irrepressible offensive lineman.

Onanuga in a statement said the President also congratulated Michael Onwenu, who played for the other side, the New England Patriots, and is regarded as one of the most dominant offensive linemen.

President Tinubu commended all the players for the pride and honour that they have brought to their country of descent, especially Emmanwori, Nwosu, and Maye, who raised Nigeria's flag after winning the Super Bowl with the Seahawks.

The President stated that these players and their accomplishments affirm Nigerians' global reputation for excellence and talent.

President Tinubu wishes them continued success and more victories in their respective careers.