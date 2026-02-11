Nigeria: Tinubu Hails Nigerian-Descent Seahawks Stars After Super Bowl Triumph

11 February 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated players of Nigerian descent who led the Seattle Seahawks to victory in Super Bowl 60 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday.

This was disclosed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

The Seattle Seahawks routed the New England Patriots 29-13 to claim their second Lombardi Trophy.

Players of Nigerian descent on the team's lineup who helped achieve this victory include Jalen Oluwaseun Milroe, quarterback; Nick Emmanwori, a defensive standout; Uchenna Nwosu, a veteran linebacker; Boye Maye, a linebacker; and Olu Oluwatimi, an irrepressible offensive lineman.

Onanuga in a statement said the President also congratulated Michael Onwenu, who played for the other side, the New England Patriots, and is regarded as one of the most dominant offensive linemen.

President Tinubu commended all the players for the pride and honour that they have brought to their country of descent, especially Emmanwori, Nwosu, and Maye, who raised Nigeria's flag after winning the Super Bowl with the Seahawks.

The President stated that these players and their accomplishments affirm Nigerians' global reputation for excellence and talent.

President Tinubu wishes them continued success and more victories in their respective careers.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.