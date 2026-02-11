Nigeria: Army Overruns Terrorist Camp in Kogi, Rescues 14 Victims

Troops of the 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have rescued 14 kidnapped victims in Kogi State following sustained offensive operations against terrorists within forest enclaves around the Lokoja axis.

A credible military source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday that the rescue followed a successful assault on a camp belonging to a notorious leader identified as Batijjo, located in the Adonkolo/Kakanda Forest.

According to the source, troops engaged the terrorists in a fierce firefight and successfully overran the camp, forcing the criminals to flee into the deep forest.

Items recovered during the operation included a cache of weapons, ammunition, military and police camouflage uniforms, and various documents, including a foreign passport.

These recoveries are expected to further degrade the terrorists' operational capabilities.

The source added that among those rescued was a serving soldier who had been abducted while traveling from Abeokuta to Zaria. All rescued persons have been stabilized by military medical teams.

"In a follow-up ambush at Tajimi, troops engaged a fleeing terrorist who abandoned his motorcycle before escaping; the motorcycle was recovered for intelligence exploitation," the source stated.

"Troops also responded swiftly to a separate kidnapping incident along the Okene-Onyukoko Road, rescuing seven individuals who had escaped. Search-and-rescue operations continue for any remaining victims."

The source reaffirmed the Nigerian Army's resolve to maintain aggressive operations to dismantle terrorist networks and restore security across Kogi State and its environs. (NAN)