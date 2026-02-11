Liberia: The Capitol Arson Case - Prosecution Smells Rat and Acts Swiftly to Disband Corrupt Jury

I have followed with keen interest the Capitol Building arson case that is before the Criminal Court 'A' at the Temple of Justice under the gavel of Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie.

The February Term of Court is expected to open Monday, February 9, 2025. Prosecuting team in this Case is expected to file for the empanelment of a new jury due to a petition they filed based on evidence they presented in the petition.

Despite the evidence adduced by the prosecution in the petition before the court, sympathizers of the suspects have engaged in emotional and sentimental rants on social media, claiming somehow that the prosecution filed for disbandment because they have no evidence.

My fellow Liberians, we must be careful not to pay heed to propaganda intended to create public doubt about the facts of the procedures in this case. As it stands now, the prosecution has not yet presented the full evidence of the case in point. Therefore, I encourage all Liberians to follow the proceedings of this case and not allow themselves to be carried away by ethnic, tribal, sentimental and emotional propaganda.

Those people charged were not random people selected from the streets but must have had some role to play based on the confidence of the prosecution team and the justice system, requirements of bringing people within the jurisdiction to frame them simply for political reasons. Stay tuned to the trial.

Conclusion

The 2023 fire that destroyed portions of the Capitol Building and raised suspicions of politically motivated sabotage is the source of the arson case. Numerous people have been charged with arson, criminal mischief, and conspiracy after being indicted. The trial is briefly suspended due to the jury's disbandment.

According to court officials, a new jury is anticipated to be empaneled in the coming days, and the trial will start right away as the February Term of Court opens Monday, February 9, 2026. I encourage every Liberian to follow the case with open minds until its full conclusion.

About the Author: Malcolm Jamal Davies is a private Liberian citizen, who has worked in the private sector for many years with focus on investment and trade. He is not a politician but a Liberian, and a taxpayer, who cares for the wellbeing, development and growth of the Republic of Liberia and its people.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this Op-ed are not the view of this paper