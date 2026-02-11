Liberia, Cyprus Deepen Ties As Ambassador Yorlay Presents Credentials to President Christodoulides

Nicosia, Cyprus — Liberia and Cyprus have taken a significant step toward strengthening bilateral relations following the formal presentation of Letters of Credence by Liberia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Cyprus, His Excellency Dr. Teeko Tozay Yorlay, to Cypriot President His Excellency Nikos Christodoulides.

According to a release, Amb. Yorlay, at the credential ceremony on February 9, conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., and the Government and people of Liberia, reaffirming Monrovia's commitment to deepening diplomatic, economic, and people-to-people ties with Cyprus.

The Liberian envoy praised Cyprus for its strong democratic traditions, respect for the rule of law, and constructive engagement in regional and global affairs, noting that these shared values form a solid foundation for enhanced cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Yorlay recalled that Liberia-Cyprus relations date back to 2000 and have been characterized by mutual respect, democratic principles, and a shared commitment to peace and international cooperation. He expressed Liberia's appreciation for Cyprus's support during Liberia's post-conflict recovery, particularly through the European Union, and acknowledged Cyprus's strategic influence as a major global shipping and maritime hub.

Highlighting Liberia's development agenda, the Ambassador pointed to alignment between Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development--focusing on Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism--and Cyprus's own development priorities. He said this convergence presents opportunities for collaboration in investment, maritime and logistics services, tourism, education, renewable energy, and governance reforms.

In that vein, Ambassador Yorlay invited Cypriot investors and businesses to explore opportunities in Liberia, citing the country's strategic geographic location, youthful population, and ongoing economic reforms as key drivers for mutually beneficial partnerships.

Education, he said, remains central to Liberia's long-term development. Ambassador Yorlay expressed hope for expanded scholarship opportunities for Liberian students through CyprusAid, Cypriot universities, and European Union-supported programs, especially as Cyprus assumes the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in January 2026. He also proposed direct academic exchange and scholarship initiatives to strengthen cultural and people-to-people ties.

Although resident in Paris, Ambassador Yorlay reaffirmed his commitment to his duties as Liberia's Ambassador to Cyprus, pledging sustained engagement, open dialogue, and close collaboration to advance bilateral relations.

"As I commence this diplomatic mission, I reaffirm Liberia's commitment to strengthening its partnership with Cyprus in ways that honor our shared history and advance sustainable development, global cooperation, and mutual progress," Ambassador Yorlay said.

Responding, President Christodoulides welcomed the Liberian Ambassador and reaffirmed Cyprus's readiness to deepen cooperation.

"Rooted in shared democratic principles and a strong commitment to multilateralism and the rule of law, the friendship between Cyprus and Liberia continues at the bilateral level through our participation in international organizations," President Christodoulides said. "We stand ready to explore new opportunities to enhance our bonds in areas of common interest."

The exchange underscored both countries' shared commitment to peace, prosperity, and an enduring partnership.