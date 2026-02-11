Rwanda Records Highest-Ever Score in Global Corruption Index

Rwanda has recorded its highest score yet in the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), as traditionally strong performers including the US, Canada, the UK, and several European countries had declining scores "due to weakening oversight, political interference, and growing tolerance for unethical conduct."

Released by Transparency International (TI) Rwanda on Tuesday, February 10, the report shows that Rwanda scored 58 percent, marking its first time reaching this level.

The score represents a slight improvement from 57 percent in 2024. Globally, Rwanda ranked 41st out of 182 countries, moving up from 43rd place last year.

On the continental level, Rwanda maintained third position in Africa, tying with Botswana, both scoring 58 percent. Seychelles ranked first with 68 percent, followed by Cape Verde at 62 percent.

Regionally, Rwanda remains the best-performing country in East Africa. Tanzania ranked second with 40 percent, followed by Kenya (30 percent), Uganda (25 percent), the Democratic Republic of Congo (20 percent), and Burundi (17 percent). Globally, Tanzania placed 84th, Kenya 130th, Uganda 148th, DR Congo 163rd, and Burundi 167th.

Speaking during the launch, Transparency International Rwanda Executive Director Apollinaire Mupiganyi noted that the 2025 CPI paints a concerning global picture, with corruption becoming more entrenched worldwide.

"The global average score has fallen to 42, its lowest level in more than a decade, and more than two-thirds of countries score below 50. This means billions of people continue to live under systems where corruption distorts public services, weakens democracy and undermines development," he said, adding that several western countries had poor results compared to their previous performances.

This, he noted, is due to weakening oversight, political interference, and growing tolerance for unethical conduct in such countries.