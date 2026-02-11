Liberia Inches Up On Global Corruption Index, but Watchdog Warns - Progress Too Slow

Published: February 10, 2026

MONROVIA -- Liberia has recorded a marginal improvement on Transparency International's 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), climbing one point to score 28 out of 100 and ranking 136th out of 182 countries, but leading anti-corruption watchdog CENTAL says the gain is far too modest to signal meaningful reform.

The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) described the improvement as "marginal progress," warning that without bolder and more decisive actions, Liberia risks remaining trapped among the world's worst performers on corruption and governance indicators.

What the CPI Measures

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, Feb. 10, in Monrovia, CENTAL Executive Director Anderson D. Miamen formally released Liberia's CPI 2025 assessment, part of the 31st edition of the global index published by Transparency International.

"Since 1995, the Corruption Perception Index scores and ranks countries and regions based on how corrupt their public sectors are perceived," Miamen said. "The score ranges from 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean), where 0 equals the highest level of perceived public sector corruption and 100 equals lowest level of perceived public sector corruption, according to experts and business executives. In 2025, 182 Countries were targeted."

The CPI draws from 13 independent and credible data sources, capturing expert and business assessments of bribery, diversion of public funds, abuse of office for private gain, procurement irregularities, state capture and nepotism, as well as the effectiveness of anti-corruption safeguards.

Liberia's Score: A Slow Climb

"In the previous report, Liberia scored 27/100, which at the time represented a two-point improvement. In the latest report, Liberia is now ranked 136/182 among countries covered by CPI 2025, with a score of 28/100," Miamen said. "This goes to say, for the second time in 2 years, Liberia moved 1 point up the CPI ladder, from a score of 27 in 2024 to 28 in 2025."

While acknowledging the improvement under the Boakai-Koung administration, CENTAL cautioned that Liberia remains one of the largest global decliners since 2012, having lost 13 points overall -- nine points under former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and seven points during the administration of former President George Weah.

Concerns Over Impunity and Weak Institutions

Despite the incremental progress, CENTAL raised alarm over what it described as deep-rooted structural weaknesses.

Miamen warned against complacency, noting that impunity for corruption remains high, integrity institutions are chronically underfunded, and the asset declaration regime has yet to yield convincing results. He also criticized the lack of accountability for sanctioned former officials accused of acquiring illicit wealth.

"More so, the recent arbitrary appointment at the Independent National Commission on Human Rights, contrary to the required transparent, inclusive and competitive process, somehow undermines the rule of law," he said.

Regional Picture: Africa Still Struggling

On the regional front, the CPI paints a bleak picture for Sub-Saharan Africa, which recorded an average score of 32, the lowest globally.

Miamen said systemic corruption across the region continues to undermine democracy, civic space and press freedom.

The region's top performers were Seychelles (68), Cabo Verde (62), Botswana (58) and Rwanda (57), while notable improvements were recorded in Côte d'Ivoire (43), Seychelles (72) and Tanzania (40).

However, the sharpest declines were seen in Lesotho (37), Eswatini (27) and Liberia (28), which has fallen 13 points since 2012.

Global Trends: A Worrying Decline

Globally, the CPI shows stagnation and decline, with the average score stuck at 42 out of 100, the lowest in more than a decade.

"The highest scoring region is Western Europe and the European Union with an average score of 64. The lowest scoring region is Sub-Saharan Africa with an average of 32," Miamen said. "The 32-average score of Sub-Saharan Africa shows unending worrisome picture of inaction against corruption in the region, as governments are doing very little to safeguard democracy and match their fine promises with tangible actions to end the culture of impunity for corruption and bad governance."

For the eighth consecutive year, Denmark topped the index with a score of 89, followed by Finland (88) and Singapore (84). At the bottom were countries facing severe repression and instability, including South Sudan (9), Somalia (9) and Venezuela (10).

What Works -- and What Doesn't

Miamen emphasized that countries with high CPI scores share common traits: open government, press freedom, strong legislatures, civil liberties and independent judiciaries.

Conversely, countries at the bottom are marked by widespread impunity, weak oversight institutions and poorly supported anti-graft agencies.

CENTAL's Call to Government

In its recommendations, CENTAL acknowledged the slight improvement but urged stronger action.

"The 1-point increment in 2025 compared to 2-point increment in 2024 gives an indication that President Boakai reduced his anti-corruption speed, instead of accelerating and being revolutionary to achieve greater impacts," Miamen said.

He called for the establishment of a specialized anti-corruption court, stronger oversight of state-owned enterprises, transparent and evidence-based budgeting, and adequate financing for integrity institutions.

He also urged reforms in the judiciary, stronger legislative oversight and greater citizen participation in governance.

Praise for Citizens, Pressure on Leaders

Miamen praised journalists, activists and ordinary citizens who have consistently spoken out against corruption, encouraging sustained public pressure.

He specifically called on President Joseph N. Boakai, House Speaker Richard N. Koon, Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karngar Lawrence, and Chief Justice Yamie Q. Gbeisay to provide decisive leadership in steering Liberia's anti-corruption agenda in the right direction.