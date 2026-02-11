Nigeria: Rowdy Session At Senate Over Election Results Transmission

There was a rowdy session in the Senate on Tuesday during an emergency session to adopt the Votes and Proceedings of the February 4th sitting, during which the Electoral Bill was passed.

This followed the controversy that trailed the decision of the Red Chamber to exclude a provision mandating real time electronic transmission of results from polling units in the ongoing amendment of the Electoral Act.

The session became rowdy after Senate President Godswill Akpabio read out details of proposed amendment to Section 60(3) after Senator Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno) had moved a motion under Order 1b 52(6) that the Red Chamber rescinded its earlier decision.

Some lawmakers were not comfortable with certain words in the new proposal.

Thereafter, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe called for a point of order to allow each senator vote individually, citing division under Order 70. He later withdrew the point of order which might jeopardize the amendment to Clause 60(3).