Nigeria: Senate Adopts Electronic, Manual Transmission of Election Results

The Senate on Tuesday made a U-turn by rescinding its earlier decision rejecting real-time electronic transmission of election results from polling units to the Independent National Electoral Commission Results Viewing Portal (IReV) "provided that if the electronic transmission fails and it becomes difficult to transmit the results, the form EC8A will be the primary means of collation."

The resolution followed its consideration and approval of a motion moved by the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno North) during its emergency plenary session in Abuja.

The Minority Leader, Abba Moro, seconded the motion.

The proposal in clause 60(3) of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2026, was amended by the Senate before it was passed by the Senate.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the new amendment before putting it to vote.

Akpabio said: "The clause being debated provided that presiding officers shall electronically transmit the results from the polling units to the INEC's IReV portal and provided that if the electronic transmission fails and it becomes difficult to transmit the results, the Form EC8A will be the primary means of collation."

Monguno's motion titled "Motion for rescission on clause 60(3) of the electoral Act, 2022 (Repeal and Enactment) Bill, 2026" read: "The Senate: Recalls that the Electoral Act (Repeal and Enactment) Bill was passed by the Senate on Wednesday, 4th February, 2026;

"Notes that upon careful examination of the Bill, fresh issues have emerged in respect of Clause 60(3), which requires further legislative consideration in order to ensure the conduct of smooth, transparent, and credible elections in Nigeria; and

"Relying on the provisions of Orders 1(b) and 52(6) of the Senate Standing Orders, 2023 (as amended).

"Accordingly resolves to: (i). Rescind its earlier decision on Clause 60(3) of the Electoral Act (Repeal and Enactment) Bill as previously passed; and (ii). Recommit Clause 60(3) to the Committee of the Whole for further reconsideration and passage."

Monguno said the decision to rescind the Senate's earlier rejection of electronic transmission was informed by the need for the Electoral Act to reflect the wishes of Nigerians.

"This amendment is to bring our laws to make it a replica of the wishes and aspirations of the people," he said.

Majority of Senators voted to approve the new amendment when the new amendment was put to vote.

There was a rowdy session in the Senate during the emergency session to adopt the Votes and Proceedings of the February 4th sitting, during which the Electoral Bill was passed.

The session became rowdy after Senate President Akpabio read out details of proposed amendment to Section 60(3) after Senator Monguno had moved the motion that the red chamber rescinded its earlier decision.

Some lawmakers were not comfortable with certain words in the new proposal.

Thereafter, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe called for a point of order to allow each senator vote individually, citing division under Order 70. He later withdrew the point of order which might jeopardize the amendment to Clause 60(3).