Nigeria: Real-Time Results Transmission - Akpabio Is the Problem, Says El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State governor and chieftain of the coalition-led African Democratic Congress (ADC), Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of deliberately frustrating the inclusion of real-time electronic transmission of election results in the ongoing amendment of the Electoral Act.

El-Rufai made the allegation while speaking on Trust TV's 30 Minutes.

He said resistance within the Senate was not coming from lawmakers but from the leadership of the chamber.

"Let us be clear, it is not the senators that are the problem. Akpabio is the problem," he said.

The former governor said most senators support the provision already passed by the House of Representatives, which mandates real-time transmission of results from polling units, but are being stalled by the Senate leadership.

According to him, the Senate President's position has continued to delay the passage of the clause, despite growing pressure from Nigerians and minority senators who have disputed claims that the chamber agreed to remove it.

El-Rufai argued that opposition to real time transmission was designed to preserve manipulation at collation centres, which is "the real hub of election rigging".

"Rigging does not take place at the polling unit. It takes place at the collation centres. That is where results are changed," he said.

He said the refusal to allow mandatory electronic transmission benefits the ruling party and the sitting government, which he accused of fearing credible elections.

"They know they cannot win elections fairly. The only way they have a fighting chance is to manipulate results after people have voted," El Rufai said.

The former governor expressed regret that he was not physically present in Abuja to join Peter Obi and other opposition figures who protested at the National Assembly over the issue.

"I would have joined Mr Peter Obi and other party leaders to protest at the National Assembly if I was in Abuja," he said.

On the ongoing disagreement between the Senate and the House of Representatives, El-Rufai said he was confident that the conference committee would recommend the restoration of the real time transmission clause.

"This is not about APC or ADC or any political party. It is about the people of Nigeria having their votes count without manipulation," he said.

He added that when the Senate reconvenes, lawmakers would likely override the Senate leadership and restore the provision.

"The majority of senators are distinguished people. Former governors, ministers and representatives who want Nigeria to move forward. I believe they will outvote their presiding officer," he said.

El-Rufai also addressed concerns over possible presidential refusal to assent to the bill, saying the National Assembly must be prepared to override a veto if necessary.

"If the president withholds assent, it will come back to the National Assembly and they will override it with two thirds. This is about their own political survival and the survival of democracy," he said.

He said the timing of the debate makes it critical, noting that lawmakers are already conscious of the next election cycle.

"They do not want the president or Senate leadership deciding who returns to the National Assembly. If you are grounded with your people, you will support this bill," he said.

Despite public skepticism, El-Rufai said he remained optimistic that lawmakers would act in the national interest.

"I am perpetually optimistic when it comes to Nigeria," he added.

Daily Trust reports that the controversy over real-time electronic transmission of election results erupted after the House of Representatives passed a clause in the ongoing amendment of the Electoral Act mandating INEC to transmit results directly from polling units.

The provision was widely welcomed by civil society groups and opposition parties, who argue that it would significantly reduce post election manipulation.

Tension heightened in the Senate after reports emerged that the clause was either altered or removed during deliberations, a development that triggered protests by opposition figures and civil society organisations at the National Assembly.

Minority senators also disputed claims that the chamber unanimously agreed to drop the provision, insisting that no such consensus was reached during plenary.

The disagreement has since moved to a conference committee of both chambers, which is expected to harmonise the versions passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The committee's recommendations will determine whether the real time transmission clause is retained in the final bill forwarded to the president for assent, making the issue one of the most contentious aspects of the ongoing electoral reform process.