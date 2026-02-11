Nigeria: Atiku, Makinde in Closed-Door Meeting With Ex-Military President Babangida

10 February 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abu Nmodu

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has just arrived at the private hilltop residence of former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) in Minna, Niger State capital, on Tuesday afternoon.

Atiku, who arrived IBB house few minutes after 1pm, immediately went into a closed-door session with the former President in what LEADERSHIP gathered was a strategic consultation on the electoral reforms as regards the e-transmission of election results, new tax laws and sundry issues.

Also, about 40 minutes later, Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, joined the meeting.

Either Atiku or his host is expected to address journalists after the closed-door session.

Details Later...

