Liberia: ANC Urges Compassionate Governance After AFL Demolitions Leave Hundreds Homeless

Opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) has criticized the Unity Party-led government following recent demolition exercises carried out by the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), warning that development and national security initiatives must not trample on the dignity and livelihoods of ordinary citizens.

In a press statement released Tuesday, the ANC described the demolitions--most notably in Paynesville's 72nd Community--as a stark reminder of what it called "a troubling pattern of governance marked by poor planning, weak coordination, and a disturbing lack of empathy."

According to the party, the exercise left hundreds of residents, including women, children, and the elderly, homeless and traumatized, with little clarity about compensation or resettlement.

While acknowledging the need to improve welfare and accommodation for the country's security forces, the ANC cautioned against policies that exact a heavy humanitarian cost.

"We fully recognize the necessity of improving the welfare, accommodation, and working conditions of our gallant men and women in uniform," the statement noted, "such efforts must not come at the cost of the dignity, safety, and livelihoods of ordinary Liberians."

Demolitions linked to public infrastructure, urban renewal, or security concerns are not new in Liberia. Successive governments have faced criticism for weak land administration, inadequate urban planning, and poor coordination among state institutions--often resulting in evictions without sufficient notice, consultation, or compensation. Civil society organizations have repeatedly warned that such actions deepen poverty, disrupt small businesses, and strain already limited social safety nets.

The latest AFL-led exercise has reignited those concerns. Residents affected in the 72nd Community reportedly lost homes and business premises overnight, compounding economic hardship in a city already grappling with unemployment and rising living costs.

The ANC said the government's response so far has fallen short.

"Regrettably, the Unity Party-led government has so far shown little compassion, urgency, or leadership in responding to the humanitarian consequences of its actions," the statement said.

At the heart of the ANC's criticism is what it describes as a failure to balance state authority with responsibility.

"Governance must never be reduced to the exercise of power without responsibility," the party warned. "Development that displaces citizens without adequate consultation, compensation, or resettlement is not progress; rather, it is a failure of leadership."

The party "strongly condemns any action that renders Liberians homeless in the name of development or national security," and called on the government to immediately prioritize relocation, compensation, and welfare for affected families. It also urged authorities to halt future demolitions unless comprehensive resettlement plans, community engagement, and social safeguards are firmly in place.

"A responsible government plans before it acts and protects its people, especially the most vulnerable, from avoidable suffering," the statement emphasized.

Beyond the immediate crisis, the ANC framed the issue as a test of leadership style and values.

"True leadership is measured not by force or authority, but by compassion, foresight, and respect for human dignity," the party said, urging the government to adopt transparent and consultative processes by engaging community leaders, civil society groups, and other stakeholders before implementing actions that directly affect citizens' lives.

In a closing appeal, the ANC warned that Liberia stands at a crossroads. "At this critical moment, Liberia needs leadership that rescues its people rather than reduces them to beggars, leadership that builds homes instead of destroying lives," the statement said, adding that "no Liberian should be made homeless by their own government."

The statement was signed by ANC National Chairman, Lafayette E.O. Gould, Esq.