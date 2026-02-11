Liberia: 'Born Perfect, Stay Perfect' - National Bus Caravan Takes Fight Against FGM to Three Counties

Totota, Bong County — In a renewed push to end Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and other harmful traditional practices, the National Campaigners Against Harmful Traditional Practices (NACAHP), in collaboration with Medica Liberia and the Community Health Initiative (CHI), has launched a nationwide awareness campaign aimed at protecting women and girls across Liberia.

Supported by UN Women, the Irish Embassy, and Global Campaigners, the initiative--branded "Born Perfect, Stay Perfect"--was officially launched in Totota, Bong County, and extended to communities in Gbarpolu and Grand Cape Mount counties.

Held under the theme "Born Perfect, Stay Perfect," the campaign brought together government officials, traditional and religious leaders, women, and young people to confront practices that continue to threaten the health, dignity, and future of Liberian women and girls.

Following the launch in Totota, the campaign caravan traveled to Palala, Gbarma, and Lofa Bridge in Bong, Gbarpolu, and Grand Cape Mount counties, respectively. The nationwide bus tour was designed to spark community dialogue and build support for the passage of the Women and Girls Protection Act of 2025, currently before the House of Representatives.

At each stop, campaigners engaged residents in open discussions on the dangers of FGM, the protection of women's and girls' rights, and the need to replace harmful traditions with positive cultural values.

Campaign Team Head Aisha Kamara said the initiative seeks to reinforce the message that women and girls are complete and valuable as they are. "The Born Perfect Bus Tour reminds women and girls to stay perfect just as they were born," Kamara said.

She added that the campaign aims to empower Liberian girls to pursue education and leadership rather than being constrained by practices that limit their opportunities.

Lead Campaigner Marian G. Deah said the awareness drive is closely tied to ongoing legislative efforts. "This campaign is intended to help end harmful traditional practices by increasing public understanding of the Women and Girls Protection Act of 2025," Deah explained.

According to Deah, the bill was submitted by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai following his commitment in New York to end all forms of harmful practices against women and girls in Liberia.

In Palala, Bong County, 10th-grade dropout Obey Konah shared her experience of being bullied for refusing to undergo FGM. "People insulted me and pressured my mother to raise money so I could go through the process," she recounted.

She said the campaign has strengthened her resolve. "I now know I don't need to harm my body. I'm ready to encourage my friends to stay perfect," Konah said.

In Gbarma, Gbarpolu County, agricultural technician Emmanuel Blamo urged women and girls to prioritize education and innovation over harmful rituals. "These practices will not move our girls forward--knowledge and opportunity will," he said.

Meanwhile, at Lofa Bridge in Grand Cape Mount County, Madam Sando T. Daffa, Vice President of the Rural Women, noted that some communities would need time to consult elders and traditional leaders before taking a unified stance against the practices.

Despite these challenges, organizers say the Born Perfect Bus Tour marks a significant step forward in Liberia's fight against FGM, as communities, traditional authorities, and government officials increasingly commit to safeguarding the rights and future of women and girls.