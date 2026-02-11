Liberia: Supreme Court Appoints Public Defenders As Prophet Key Faces Contempt Charges

Monrovia — Prophet Key, who was invited before the full bench of the Supreme Court of Liberia to respond to allegations of contempt, appeared on Tuesday following accusations that he made insulting remarks directed at Chief Justice Yarmie Quiqui Gbeisay.

The appearance followed a citation issued by the Court inviting Prophet Key to show cause why he should not be held in contempt for statements allegedly impugning the authority and dignity of the Chief Justice.

The proceedings were held at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia.

When questioned by the bench, Prophet Key disclosed that he was without legal representation and formally requested the Court to appoint a lawyer, explaining that he lacked the means to retain private counsel.

Chief Justice Gbeisay noted that the Court had earlier appointed amici curiae--friends of the court--to ensure fairness and due process. The amici curiae, Cllr. Wilkins Wright and Richard Scott Jr., participated in the hearing to provide independent legal guidance.

Cllr. Wright supported Prophet Key's request for legal representation and urged the Court to grant the accused adequate procedural protection. He further recommended that the matter be reassigned to allow sufficient time for the preparation of a defense.

Addressing the issue of liberty pending reassignment, Cllr. Wright argued that contempt, in its general nature, is a bailable offense. He proposed that the accused be allowed to present at least two credible and permanent citizens to guarantee his reappearance before the Court.

However, Cllr. Wright acknowledged that it is uncommon for the Supreme Court to directly provide legal counsel for individuals charged with contempt, as such persons are ordinarily expected to appear with their own lawyers. Nevertheless, he emphasized that given the circumstances and the accused's declared inability to secure counsel, the Court should exercise discretion in the interest of justice.

Responding, Chief Justice Gbeisay clarified that Liberia's judicial system provides legal representation through the Public Defender's Office for citizens unable to afford private attorneys. He stated that, in light of the accused's request and the advice of the amici curiae, the Court saw no legal basis for requiring private individuals to sign bonds on Prophet Key's behalf.

Consequently, the Chief Justice appointed Cllr. Bestman Juah, President of the Public Defenders, along with Joseph Debleh, Coordinator of the Public Defender's Office, to represent Prophet Key.

The matter was subsequently reassigned to Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 3:00 p.m., for further proceedings.