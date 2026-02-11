Liberia: Supreme Court Orders Public Defenders to Represent Prophet Key in Contempt Case

MONROVIA -- The Supreme Court of Liberia has ordered the Office of the Public Defender to provide legal representation for Prophet Key, also known as Justin Oldpa Yeazehn, in a contempt of court matter stemming from alleged verbal attacks against the judiciary.

Prophet Key was briefly detained on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, after appearing before the Court in response to a citation issued by the Office of the Clerk of the Supreme Court. The citation accuses him of directing sustained and insulting remarks toward the Chief Justice and other members of the Bench--conduct the Court said exposed the judiciary to public ridicule and disrepute.

The matter was subsequently postponed after the Court determined that proceedings could not continue because the respondent appeared without legal counsel and claimed he could not afford one.

Former Associate Justice Wilkins Wright noted that under the Liberian Constitution, an accused person is entitled to legal representation and that the Court has a duty to appoint counsel where a defendant lacks the means to secure one.

"The respondent must appear with counsel for the matter to proceed," Wright emphasized, underscoring the Court's obligation to ensure fairness and due process.

Following the directive, the Coordinator and President of the Public Defender's Office were ordered to assign counsel to represent Prophet Key in the case.

After consulting for approximately an hour with his newly assigned lawyer, Prophet Key told reporters at the Temple of Justice that he considers the Liberian justice system credible and said he is prepared to cooperate with the Court.

He is scheduled to appear before the Full Bench on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, at 3:00 p.m., accompanied by counsel.

The citation, signed by Sam Mamulu, Clerk of the Supreme Court, directs Prophet Key to show cause why he should not be held in contempt for comments the Court said undermined the integrity and credibility of the judiciary.

Court officials said the citation reflects the Supreme Court's constitutional mandate to protect public confidence in the judicial system.

Prophet Key was released on a human surety bond, requiring him to remain available for legal proceedings and comply with conditions set by the Court. Under Liberian law, such release is granted when the accused agrees to appear at future hearings and is guaranteed by qualified sureties.

Observers in the courtroom said the atmosphere remained calm as the postponement was announced, and members of the public quietly dispersed following the brief session.

Legal analysts say the case highlights the growing intersection between social media expression and judicial authority, particularly as public figures and online influencers increasingly face legal scrutiny over content deemed to threaten institutional integrity.

The matter is expected to resume Thursday when the Court will hear arguments with the respondent formally represented by counsel.