Mali's Military Junta Escalates Assault On Free Expression

Appeals Court Upholds Former Prime Minister's Prison Sentence

An appeals court in Mali's capital, Bamako, has upheld a two-year prison sentence for former Prime Minister Moussa Mara, the latest demonstration of the military junta's intent to suppress free expression in the country.

On February 9, the court confirmed the sentence imposed on Mara in October by the national cybercrime court, with one year to be served without parole and one year suspended, along with a 500,000 CFA (about US$907) fine.

The authorities arrested Mara in August 2025 for expressing his "solidarity with prisoners of conscience" on social media after he visited imprisoned junta critics and charged him with "undermining state authority" and "inciting public disorder." The court rejected his lawyers' requests for provisional release throughout the investigation.

Mara's legal team said the prosecution presented no evidence of any criminal offense and considers the court of appeal's ruling an attack on the right to freedom of expression. The team said Mara would pursue a further appeal to the Court of Cassation, Mali's highest court.

Mara, who was prime minister from 2014 to 2015 and leads the opposition party Yéléma, is being prosecuted under the 2019 cybercrime law, which has been criticized for enabling authorities to curb free speech under the guise of national security. Last week, the junta jailed prominent journalist Youssouf Sissoko under the law for writing an article criticizing Niger's junta leader.

A Yéléma member said that he holds cautious hope for Mara's release but is concerned about the judiciary being biased: "I fear judicial arbitrariness [and] the fabrication of new accusations without evidence that would extend the detention."

Since taking power in a 2021 military coup, Mali's junta has cracked down on political opposition and dissent, banning all political parties and intimidating, jailing, and forcibly disappearing journalists and rights activists.

Mara's conviction and sentence heighten concerns for free speech under Mali's military rule. The authorities should immediately quash all charges and release Mara and uphold the right to freedom of expression.

Ilaria Allegrozzi, Senior Sahel Researcher