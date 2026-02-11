Ghana: Government Encourages Wearing of Fugu Every Wednesday to Promote Ghanaian Culture

10 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts has announced that government is encouraging Ghanaians to dedicate every Wednesday to the wearing of fugu, also known as batakari, as part of efforts to promote the country's cultural heritage.

In a correspondence dated February 10, 2026, the ministry explained that the initiative forms part of government's broader commitment to preserve, promote and celebrate Ghana's rich cultural identity.

It called on all Ghanaians, as well as friends of Ghana both at home and abroad, to take part by wearing fugu in its various designs and styles, together with its traditional accessories.

According to the ministry, the move is aimed at deepening national cultural awareness and strengthening the country's sense of identity, while projecting Ghana's heritage to the international community with pride.

The ministry further noted that the initiative is expected to bring social and economic benefits to the country.

It explained that increased use of fugu would support local weavers, designers, artisans and traders involved in the production and sale of the attire, while also creating more business and employment opportunities across the value chain.

Government believes that the nationwide embrace of fugu will help strengthen national unity, boost the creative economy and serve as a strong symbol of Ghana's cultural confidence and self expression.

The correspondence was signed by the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, who reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to policies that promote Ghanaian culture and creative industries.

By: Jacob Aggrey

