Nigeria: Real-Time Transmission of Election Results Possible, Says Natasha, Tasks INEC to Partner Starlink

Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to collaborate with satellite internet provider, Starlink, to enable real-time transmission of election results across the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a post on her Facebook page on Tuesday evening, the Senator argued that with INEC's ₦1.01 trillion budget for the 2026 elections, there should be "zero excuses" for not implementing absolute real-time result transmission.

"Absolute real-time transmission is possible. INEC should partner with Starlink for remote connectivity. Remember, INEC's 2026 budget is ₦1.01 trillion. Zero excuses 🇳🇬," Akpoti-Uduaghan wrote.

Her remarks came amid growing controversy over the Senate's amendment of the Electoral Act, which allows for electronic transmission of election results but stops short of making it mandatory.

Recall that the Senate, on Tuesday, rescinded its earlier rejection of the clause mandating electronic transmission and re-amended the Electoral Act to include electronic transmission as an option. The new provision, however, includes a caveat that in cases of internet failure, results will be manually recorded on Form EC8A.

The motion to revisit the clause was moved by Senate Chief Whip Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North), who explained that the reversal was necessary to align the law with the aspirations of Nigerians.

"This amendment is to bring our laws to make it a replica of the wishes and aspirations of the people," Monguno stated.

The motion was seconded by Minority Leader Abba Moro and was approved by a majority of lawmakers through a voice vote presided over by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Despite the Senate's revision, the amendment has continued to draw mixed reactions. Many Nigerians, including civil society groups and political figures, have maintained that real-time electronic transmission of election results is vital for transparency and credibility.

In recent days, protests have been staged at the National Assembly by opposition politicians and activists, including Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, former Ministers Rotimi Amaechi and Simon Dalung, and rights activist Omoyele Sowore, all demanding that electronic transmission be made mandatory.