Nigeria: BBNaija Power Couple Teddy a and Bambam Spark Breakup Rumors After Social Media Unfollow

The "Double Wahala" duo that captured hearts in 2018 is currently the subject of intense social media speculation.

Teddy A (Tope Adenibuyan) and BamBam (Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan), widely regarded as one of the most successful couples to emerge from the Big Brother Naija franchise, have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking fears among fans that their six-year union may be on the rocks.

The digital "snub" was first noticed by eagle-eyed followers on February 10, 2026, sending ripples through the entertainment community. While unfollowing a spouse on social media has become a modern-day signal for marital distress, neither party has officially confirmed a separation.

Rumors of a rift didn't start overnight. Observers point to several "red flags" that have emerged over the past few months:

Separate Holidays: Concerns first surfaced in December 2025 when the couple shared separate Christmas photoshoots rather than their traditional family portraits.

The "Kissing" Controversy: Some fans have speculated that professional friction may be a factor, following BamBam's recent role in the movie Love In Every Word, which featured romantic scenes that sparked debate among conservative viewers online.

Past Allegations Resurfacing: Only days before the unfollowing incident, Teddy A appeared on the WithChude podcast to debunk long-standing rumors of domestic abuse. He described the claims as "false and deeply distressing," noting how the narrative had damaged his reputation and brand opportunities.

The "BamTeddy" Legacy

The couple's relationship began as a whirlwind romance during the 2018 season of Big Brother Naija. Despite initial skepticism that their "house romance" wouldn't last, they wed in a lavish ceremony in Dubai in 2019. Since then, they have built a family with two daughters, Zendaya and Maya, often sharing glimpses of their domestic bliss.

In past interviews, BamBam has been vocal about the effort required to maintain their marriage, once stating:

"Our differences started to clash, and many times we asked ourselves why we were even here. But I held on to God and His promises for my marriage."

As of today, both stars have remained silent regarding their relationship status, focusing instead on their individual projects.

Teddy A continues to promote his music and media appearances, while BamBam remains active in the Nollywood scene.

While many "BamTeddy" shippers are holding out hope that this is simply a temporary "lover's spat" or a social media detox, the silence from both camps continues to fuel the fire.