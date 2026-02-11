Nigeria: It'll Be Difficult to Convince Southerners to Support Another Northern Presidency - Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has weighed in on Nigeria's political power rotation debate, emphasising that leadership selection should be guided by three key factors - capacity, age, and respect.

Speaking during an interview in a viral video, Amaechi said, "There are three factors to look for. First is capacity, second is age, and third, which is the last point--is respect."

He further commented on the ongoing discussion about power transfer between Nigeria's regions ahead of 2027 elections, describing what he termed the "unwritten law of power" currently in the South.

According to him, the principle of fairness dictates that political power should return to the North after the South completes its turn, in line with the country's informal power-sharing arrangement.

"The unwritten law of power that is now in the South is that we should conclude and transfer power to the North," Amaechi stated. "It makes it easier for some of us who come from the South to say, 'look, we are going to compete because the North has said finish your tenure."'

However, he warned that if power were to remain in the South beyond its expected term, it could create friction between the two regions.

"But if you then elect somebody from the North, I am not saying we are not going to campaign, but it will be difficult to give up power, because they will ask the North, 'why is it that when power comes to the South there is a problem?"' he added.

Amaechi, who previously served as governor of Rivers State, maintained that regional identity should not be the main determinant in leadership selection.

"But again, whether it's a southerner or northerner, it's immaterial. I will support whoever emerges," he said.

The former minister's remarks come amid growing political discourse on Nigeria's 2027 presidential race and the calls for equitable power rotation between the North and South.