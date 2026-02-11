Africa: All of Africa Today - February 11, 2026

Kenya Rescues 27 Citizens Illegally Recruited for Russia-Ukraine War

The government successfully rescued and repatriated 27 Kenyans who had been stranded in Russia after being illegally recruited to join the Russia-Ukraine war, said Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi. Their return was secured through diplomatic efforts led by Kenya's mission in Moscow. Mudavadi said most had been misled by networks linked to the Russian military and promised jobs that turned out to be frontline roles. Some returnees reported serious injuries and being forced to work on dangerous tasks such as assembling drones without training or protection. Mudavadi said he would visit Moscow to address the issue and prevent further recruitment, and added that the government would continue offering psychosocial support and reintegration assistance to help them recover.

Violence and Deadlock Push South Sudan Toward Instability

South Sudan has been ravaged by violence, political deadlock, and an intensifying humanitarian crisis, while funding cuts have weakened UN missions intended to protect civilians. Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN peacekeeping chief, told the Security Council that clashes had displaced over 280,000 people, raising fears of a return to past conflict. The government forces, opposition groups, as well as increases in aerial attacks contributed to an increase in insecurity, while restrictions on aid access exacerbated an already severe cholera outbreak. In addition, political tensions led to stalled progress on the 2018 peace agreement and the continuation of legal proceedings against opposition leader Riek Machar. Meanwhile, UNMISS faced significant resource constraints, resulting in significant reductions in patrols and human rights monitoring as communities fled renewed violence. Lacroix urged sustained international support and warned that the mission's presence was essential to the protection and stability of civilians.

Zimbabwe Cabinet Backs Draft Law Allowing Mnangagwa to Rule Until 2030

Zimbabwe's cabinet has approved draft legislation that would allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa, 83, to extend his stay in office until 2030. Presidents would be chosen by MPs rather than in a direct vote and could serve a maximum of two seven-year terms, rather than the current five-year terms, under the proposals. Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said public consultations would take place before the bill goes to parliament, though legal experts argued that changing term limits requires a referendum and cannot benefit a sitting president. Mnangagwa, who took power after the 2017 coup that removed Robert Mugabe, is currently due to leave office in 2028. Speculation about his desire to extend his rule began two years earlier, despite his public denials. The succession debate intensified after the death of his outspoken critic, Blessed "Bombshell" Geza, who had condemned Mnangagwa's ambitions and accused him of nepotism before being expelled from Zanu-PF and forced into hiding. Supporters of the draft law say it is aimed at strengthening governance and stability, while critics see it as an attempt to prolong Mnangagwa's rule.

Somaliland Aims to Deepen Ties with Israel and US

Somaliland planned to intensify its diplomatic outreach to Washington and other major capitals after Israel became the first country to formally recognise it, President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi Irro said. He said that the recognition boosted Somaliland's international profile and renewed momentum for its long-standing push for wider acknowledgment. The move drew criticism from the AU, EU and several regional powers, which Somaliland officials said was driven by geopolitics. Since reasserting its independence in 1991, Somaliland has operated as a self-governing republic with its own institutions. Abdilahi said the territory would continue seeking recognition cautiously while expanding partnerships, including deeper cooperation with Israel in technology, agriculture and water management. Somaliland also reiterated its pitch to the United States, emphasising its strategic location along the Red Sea coastline and its natural resources. A number of supporters in Washington argued that recognition could be beneficial to U.S. security interests in the Horn of Africa. Meanwhile, the UAE remained Somaliland's largest investor, with DP World investing over $400 million in the Berbera Port and economic zone.

Cambridge University to Return 100 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

Cambridge University will return around 100 Benin bronzes to Nigeria as part of a major restitution effort, responding to a 2022 request from Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM). The bronzes, looted by British forces during the 1897 sacking of Benin City, include wood and ivory sculptures and commemorative heads of King Oba and Queen Mother Lyoba Idia. Seventeen pieces will remain on loan in Cambridge for three years for study and public display. NCMM Director Olugbile Holloway said the return restores the pride and dignity of the Nigerian people. Cambridge's museum director, Professor Nicholas Thomas, highlighted a decade of dialogue with Nigerian institutions and scholars. The move aligns with similar restitution initiatives by other UK and European museums, including the Netherlands, though the British Museum has yet to return parts of its collection.