Nigeria: Reps Set Up Sub-Committee to Audit Gas Supply to Power Plants

10 February 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Sharon Eboesomi

The lawmakers raised concerns about the continued supply of gas to the largely inactive Sapele Power Plant in Delta State over the past year, despite the facility producing little or no electricity.

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating power sector reforms and expenditure between 2006 and 2024 has established a seven-member sub-committee to conduct a forensic audit of gas supplied to electricity generation companies (Gencos) nationwide.

The decision followed the adoption of a motion by Harrison Nwadike (APC, Imo), who raised concerns about the continued supply of gas to the largely inactive Sapele Power Plant in Delta State over the past year, despite the facility producing little or no electricity.

According to him, the committee discovered during their recent oversight visit to Sapele that "gas was being supplied to the plant, yet it has not generated power." He questioned the rationale behind the ongoing supply.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Al-Mustapha Aliyu (APC, Sokoto), noted that there have been widespread public concerns that Seplat Energy Company, a key gas supplier, may not be providing adequate gas to Gencos as required, effectively strangling power plants and undermining national electricity generation.

Responding to the allegations, Seplat Energy Managing Director, Ibiada Itoto, dismissed claims that the company was sabotaging the sector, insisting that "Seplat remains committed to supporting the federal government's power sector reform agenda."

Seplat's General Manager, Gas, Olubukola Fasoyin, further disclosed that the Sapele Power Plant currently owes the company approximately ₦20 billion for gas supplied.

Despite this, Mr Nwadike alleged that Seplat could be implicated in an economic crime by allegedly enabling the diversion of gas meant for electricity generation over the past year.

To address the issue, the committee constituted a seven-member sub-committee to conduct a forensic audit.

Afam Ogene (LP, Enugu) was appointed chairman, with Kafilat Ogbara (APC, Lagos), Salisu Magaji (APC, Kano), Faud Laguda (APC, Oyo), Harrison Nwadike (APC, Imo) and other members joining the panel.

The sub-committee is expected to investigate the utilisation of gas supplies across power plants, identify gaps or mismanagement, and submit findings to guide corrective measures and ensure accountability in the sector.

