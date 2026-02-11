Nigeria: U.S. to Deport 97 Nigerians Over Alleged Immigration Offences

The US has listed 18 Nigerians for deportation from the country, in addition to 79 others earlier earmarked, bringing the total number of those to be deported to 97.

This is contained in a statement published on the website of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) seen on Tuesday.

It explained that the arrests were part of a coordinated crackdown across several US states carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

According to the DHS, the new names were added as part of an expanded nationwide enforcement operation targeting immigrants convicted of serious crimes.

It said that this was done under what it described as its "worst-of-the-worst" criminal immigrants programme.

The authorities claimed that the alleged offences linked to the newly listed individuals include wire fraud, mail fraud and identity theft, which pose significant financial and security risks.

"The US Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of the worst criminal aliens arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"Under Secretary Noem's leadership, the men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump's promise and carrying out mass deportations, starting with the worst of the worst," the statement said.

The 18 Nigerians whose names feature on the latest list include Oluwaseyanu Afolabi, Olugbeminiyi Aderibigbe, Benjamin Ifebajo, Obinwanne Okeke, Kolawole Aminu, Oluwadamilola Ojo, Franklin Ibeabuchi, Alex Ogunshakin, and Joshua Ineh.

Others are Stephen Oseghale, Eghosa Obaretin, Adesina Lasisi, Ibrahim Ijaoba, Azeez Yinusa, Charles Akabuogu, Kelechi Umeh, Lotenna Umeadi, Donald Ehie, and Chukwudi Kalu.

The agency added that the deportation process would be carried out immediately in line with US immigration laws. (NAN)