Nigeria: Lagos Govt Announces Partial Closure of Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

The Lagos State Government has announced a partial closure of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway to allow the Federal Ministry of Works to repair failed sections of the road, warning motorists to expect delays over the next four weeks.

The rehabilitation will cover the stretch from U-Turn Bus Stop to Sango Tollgate, affecting both inbound and outbound lanes.

The Lagos State Government stated that work will begin on Wednesday, 11 February, and continue until Wednesday, 11 March.

It explained that the repairs will be carried out in phases, with Abeokuta-bound lanes addressed first before attention shifts to Lagos-bound traffic. During the first phase, vehicles heading toward Abeokuta will be diverted to one side of the carriageway while Lagos-bound traffic moves freely.

In the second phase, traffic toward Lagos will use a temporary lane while repairs are completed on the outbound side, ensuring minimal disruption for motorists traveling toward Abeokuta.

In a statement posted on X on Tuesday, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the government has put in place adequate traffic management measures and urged drivers to plan their journeys, obey signage, and cooperate with officials to avoid accidents and congestion.

Bridge under repair

The announcement coincides with the repairs on the Apongbon Bridge, which will begin on Thursday, 11 February, and will last six weeks until 19 March.

The Federal Ministry of Works is fixing damaged asphalt sections on the ramp linking Inner Marina to Apongbon Bridge, as well as portions of the inbound and outbound carriageways.

Inbound traffic from Inner Marina has been redirected through the Apongbon under-bridge roundabout to Adeniji Adele Road and Ebute Ero, while motorists from TBS, Third Mainland Bridge, and Victoria Island continue across the bridge to Eko Bridge.

Outbound traffic from Eko Bridge toward Inner Marina is temporarily diverted through Ebute Ero Ramp and Adeniji Adele Road to the under-bridge roundabout.

The Apongbon Bridge repairs followed a major fire in March 2022 that severely damaged sections of Apongbon and Eko bridges, forcing prolonged closures and the demolition of illegal structures beneath the bridge. After about 15 months of rehabilitation, the Federal Government reopened the bridge in July 2023, but intermittent palliative works have continued.

Mr Osiyemi urged motorists to remain patient, comply with traffic management measures, and follow the alternative routes to ease congestion.

He stressed that the works are crucial to ensuring the safety and longevity of Lagos' major road corridors.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys, expect delays, and allow extra time for travel while the repairs on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and Apongbon Bridge continue.