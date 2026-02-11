Nigeria: Tinubu Congratulates Seahawks Players of Nigerian Descent After Super Bowl Triumph

President Tinubu also acknowledged Michael Onwenu, a Nigerian-American offensive lineman who turned out for the New England Patriots, describing him as one of the most dominant players in his position despite ending on the losing side

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated players of Nigerian descent in the Seattle Seahawks squad following the team's victory over the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl played on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

In a statement issued by the State House on Tuesday, the president praised the players for their roles in the Seahawks' 29-13 win, which secured the franchise its second Lombardi Trophy.

The statement listed Jalen Oluwaseun Milroe, the quarterback; Nick Emmanwori, described as a defensive standout; Uchenna Nwosu, a veteran linebacker; Boye Maye, also a linebacker; and Olu Oluwatimi, an offensive lineman, as players of Nigerian descent who featured prominently in the Seahawks' campaign.

President Tinubu also acknowledged Michael Onwenu, a Nigerian-American offensive lineman who turned out for the New England Patriots, describing him as one of the most dominant players in his position despite ending on the losing side.

According to the statement, the president commended the athletes for bringing pride and honour to Nigeria, particularly Emmanwori, Nwosu and Maye, who were said to have raised Nigeria's flag following the Seahawks' Super Bowl success.

The president noted that their achievements underscore Nigeria's global reputation for excellence and talent, while wishing them continued success and more victories in their professional careers.

The Seattle Seahawks are one of the prominent franchises in the National Football League (NFL) and have previously won the Super Bowl in the 2013 season, when they defeated the Denver Broncos to claim their first championship.

Over the years, the NFL has seen a steady rise in the number of players of Nigerian heritage, many of whom have excelled across offensive and defensive positions.

Nigeria has increasingly become a reference point for elite athletic talent in global sports, with athletes of Nigerian descent making significant impacts not only in American football but also in basketball, athletics and soccer among many other sports.

Their success has often been cited by public officials as a source of national pride and inspiration for young Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.