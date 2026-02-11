Uganda Slips Further in Latest Global Corruption Ranking

Uganda has slipped further in the latest global corruption rankings, scoring 25 out of 100 and placing 148th out of 182 countries assessed.

The country dropped from last year's score of 26, when it ranked 140th out of 180 countries, signalling a continued decline in perceived efforts to curb public sector corruption.

Neighbouring Kenya also registered a fall, scoring 30 out of 100 and ranking 130th out of 182, a drop of two points compared to the previous year.

Tanzania scored 40 out of 100, placing 84th, while Rwanda remained among the region's stronger performers with a score of 58 and a ranking of 41st. Burundi was among the lowest-ranked countries globally, scoring 17 out of 100 and placing 167th.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) ranks countries and territories based on perceived levels of public sector corruption, using a scale from zero, considered highly corrupt, to 100, regarded as very clean.

In Africa, Seychelles remained the highest scorer with 68 points, followed by Cabo Verde at 62, Botswana at 58 and Rwanda at 58.

The lowest-ranked countries on the continent included Sudan with 14 points, Eritrea at 13, and Somalia and South Sudan, both scoring 9.

According to Transparency International, which publishes the CPI, the index draws on multiple data sources that assess key forms of public sector corruption, including bribery, diversion of public funds and the use of public office for private gain without accountability.

The assessment also considers governments' ability to contain corruption, the impact of excessive bureaucracy, nepotism in public sector appointments, and the enforcement of laws requiring public officials to declare assets and potential conflicts of interest.

Other indicators include protections for whistleblowers, levels of state capture by vested interests, and public access to information on government activities.